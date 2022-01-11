LIBERTY CENTER — The Liberty Center Local Board of Education held its annual organizational meeting, and commended fall sports athletes, during its regular meeting that followed Monday.
During the organizational meeting, re-elected board members Neal Carter, John Weaver and Andi Zacharias were sworn in. Elected as president and vice president for 2022 were Neal Carter and Andi Zacharias respectively.
Other business included:
• establishing the meeting date and time of regular board meetings on the fourth Monday of each month at 7 p.m., with the exception of December.
• establishing the district records commission comprised of Peters, treasurer/CFO Jenell Buenger and Carter.
• authorizing Buenger to request from the Henry County auditor and the Fulton County auditor an advance draw of taxes during calendar year 2022 if, and/or necessary funds are available.
• establishing a service fund for the board of education in the amount of $8,000 for calendar year 2022.
• approving the legal firms of Ennis Britton Co.; Plassman, Rupp, Hagans & Newton; Squire Patton Boggs; and O’Toole, McLaughlin, Dooley & Pecora for legal services for calendar year 2022.
• appointing Peters as purchasing agent for the district ; authorizing him to enter into collective and individual agreements with Ohio colleges and universities for terms related to College Credit Plus (CCP); authorizing him to accept resignations submitted by employees when the board is not in session; authorizing him to offer employment to candidates for either teaching or non-teaching positions when the board is not in session; and approving him as the district’s representative to the Henry County Enterprise Zone Tax Incentive Review Council.
• appointing Zacharias as the treasurer pro tempore in the absence of the treasurer.
• appointing Peters and/or Buenger as a designee to attend public record access training required for board members for each term of office.
Following the organizational meeting, the board recognized and commended fall sports athletes in the district, which included the girls cross country team which finished second in the state, as well as all-Ohio athletes.
The board was also commended by Peters for their service to the district, with January being designated Board Member Recognition Month by the Ohio School Boards Association.
“It’s often said that being a school board member is a thankless position, but this is one night we are able to recognize our members and their commitment to our district,” said Peters. “These five are Liberty Center graduates, and they either have kids in school here, or have graduated from the district.
“It’s through their leadership we’ve been able to accomplish so much, concerning education opportunities and facilities, and they’ve been great stewards financially for the district,” continued Peters. “I appreciate everything they do, and everything they do for the betterment of our kids.”
Peters went on to share he and the other superintendents in the county met with Joy Ermie, Henry County Health Commissioner, about updating COVID policy in the county school districts.
“We met with Joy at the Henry County Health Department to come up with a more realistic approach to contract tracing in the school setting,” said Peters. “Information will be shared with staff, parents and the community sometime next week.”
In other business, the board:
• approved the 2022 mileage rate at 58.5 cents per mile for all non-union employees. All LCCTA and OAPSE members will receive mileage reimbursement at the current IRS rate of 58.5 cents per mile. The athletic mileage rate is set per the LCCTA contract at 32 cents per mile.
• adopted the alternative tax budget packet for fiscal year 2023 (July 1, 2022-June 30, 2023), and submitted it to the Henry County Budget Commission.
• approved the following substitute teachers for 2021-22 with a non-bachelors one-year temporary license: MacKenzie Armey, Kelsey Crowe, Rene Hadding, Mallorie Hannon and Erica Musshel.
• OK’d an affiliation with Bowling Green State University to provide field experience for students enrolled in the College of Health and Human Services.
• voted for the substitute teacher and paraprofessional list from the NwOESC for 2021-22.
• accepted the following donations: 3,000 gloves and 2,000 disposable face masks from the State of Ohio; $1,000 for a track timing system, $306.80 for team meals for state cross country, $1,279.64 for patches and letters for athletes and $200 for the Spanish Club spring fundraiser, from the Liberty Center Athletic Boosters.
