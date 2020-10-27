LIBERTY CENTER — A tax increment financing (TIF) ordinance, concerning improvements and future development at Oakwood Avenue and American Road in Napoleon, was discussed by Napoleon city manager Joel Mazur during the Liberty Center Board of Education meeting on Monday.
In addition, superintendent Richie Peters gave the board a COVID-19 update, shared that parent-teacher conferences will take place Nov. 24-25 via Zoom (unless there is an internet connectivity issue), and the Seamless Summer Food program has been extended until the end of the school year.
Mazur discussed a $1.5 million investment for Oakwood Avenue (north of U.S. 24) and American Road, which will increase safety, improve traffic flow, make additional property available for development, and increase tax revenue, with construction beginning as early as 2021.
This investment is in connection with the Love’s Travel Stop project underway on American Road. The project is taking place on property located in the Liberty Center School District.
The agreement is similar to what was passed by the Napoleon Area Board of Education on Oct. 21. Although the Love’s Travel Stop project is taking place on property located in the Liberty Center district, infrastructure projects and possible further development around that area would benefit both districts.
“The three public entities worked through this together, which is not always easy, but in the end the agreement makes sense for all three of us,” said Peters. “We’re looking at this from our taxpayers’ standpoint, where we do want to pursue development in that TIF area to not only benefit our school district, but our community as well.”
Mazur shared that $300,000 of grant funds have been secured for the project, while the remaining $1.2 million would come from a state infrastructure band (SIB) loan, based on approval by the school districts of a TIF structured in a manner similar to other roadwork projects in northwest Ohio. The TIF funds generated would then be used to pay down the debt service.
The city will assume the risk of insufficient TIF revenue, with no risk to the school districts, however, there will not be as much potential upside for the districts. Currently the undeveloped parcels included in the TIF area are generating less than $50,000 in annual tax revenue for the schools.
The school districts will receive 25% of what they otherwise would receive in increased property taxes from the TIF area, until enough revenues are received by the TIF district to pay off the debt service for the project. Once the debt is paid, the parties will reconvene to discuss future terms. The TIF agreement is for 30 years, however, it is not expected to last anywhere near that term.
“When you have development of infrastructure like this, it’s our hope that it will be enticing for more development to come in there, so that we can reap the benefits of that in the future,” Peters said. “We are always looking for opportunities such as this for our district.”
The board passed the agreement to execute the school district compensation agreement with the city concerning the TIF ordinance, while also providing related authorizations.
Peters then gave an update on how the district is doing in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There has been a number of case increases in our county, state and really the country, and this has caused some concerns about our district shutting down,” began Peters. “To this point, we’ve only had four students test positive and three (Northwest Ohio) ESC (Educational Service Center) employees test positive. We’ve had students quarantined, but none of those have tested positive, which is a good thing.
“We’re still optimistic, this Friday will mark the end of our first quarter, but at the same time we anticipated having cases pop up,” added Peters. “We’ve worked with the Henry County Health Department to do the contact tracing, to get anyone who needs quarantined into quarantine, and we believe in what we’re doing to keep students and staff safe and moving in the right direction.”
The superintendent shared 130 students began the year learning virtually through the Northwest Ohio Virtual Academy (NOVA), 22 returned to school during the first nine weeks, and 90 are scheduled to start the second quarter using NOVA.
In other business, the board:
• approved the following individuals to serve on the technology committee for 2020-21, with pay stipulated per the LCCTA agreement: elementary — Brittany Meyer, Karen Rettig, Kathy Bishop and Stacey Bowers; middle school — Luke Hutchinson, Cindy Hageman and Joanne Junge; and high school — Ryan Miller, Jeff Ressler and Jill Evans.
• accepted the resignation/retirement of Kenneth Pohlman, bus driver, effective Oct. 19. Pohlman has been with the district for seven years.
• okayed the following individuals as substitutes for 2020-21: Laura Myers, custodian/lunchroom; and Caesar Gonzales, bus driver.
• declared transportation impractical for three parochial students who will attend Monclova Christian Academy for 2020-21, and offered the students payment in lieu of transportation, with the rate determined by the Ohio Department of Education.
• approved a one-year electronic subscription to the Ohio School Boards Association “Communication Plus” at a cost of $300.
• accepted the following donations: 100 free meals from Rivello Napoleon McDonald’s; a cornet from an anonymous donor for the music program with an estimated value of $500; 45 cases of hand sanitizer with one-gallon pumps from DSD Express with a value of $6,480; and $8,563.85 from the Liberty Center Athletic Boosters for Hudl service for football, basketball, soccer and volleyball.
