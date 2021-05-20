Liberty Center Ryan Tonjes

RYAN TONJES
Valedictorian
Parents: Tammy and Rob Tonjes, Liberty Center.
Activities and awards: Principal’s list, National Honor Society, soccer, marching band, concert band, Spanish club, FFA, concession worker, wrestling volunteer.
Post-high school plans: Ryan will study psychology or political science at The Ohio State University.
