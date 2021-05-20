Liberty Center Madison Perry

MADISON PERRY

Valedictorian

Parents: Bryan Perry, Kylie Schultz and Derek Schultz, Liberty Center.

Activities and awards: National Honor Society, Scholar-Athlete, Principal’s list, Student Council, LC Central Station 4-H Club, Spanish Club, volleyball, basketball cheerleading, basketball, Toledo Buddy Walk.

Post-high school plans: Madison will study early childhood education at the University of Toledo on a Liberty Center Classroom Teacher’s Association Scholarship.

