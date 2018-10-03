Liberty Center hires new school superintendent
LIBERTY CENTER — Following the announcement in March that Liberty Center superintendent Tod Hug was retiring as leader of the district at the end of the calendar year, the Liberty Center Local Board of Education went straight to work to find his replacement.
On Tuesday during a special meeting of the board, the members voted unanimously to hire current Defiance Middle School principal Richie Peters as Hug’s replacement on a two-year,
seven-month contract, effective Jan. 1, 2019-July 31, 2021. Peters was hired at step 2 on the Liberty Center salary schedule and will earn $93,921. On Aug. 1, 2019, he will move to Step 3 and will earn $100,154.
“I am extremely honored and humbled that the Liberty Center Board of Education is giving me the opportunity to serve and lead the dedicated staff and outstanding students of Liberty Center as the superintendent,” said Peters, who has served as principal at Defiance Middle School (DMS) since August 2010. “It was very apparent during the interview process that this board and community care deeply and take great pride in their school district.”
“Liberty Center has a standard for excellence with many rich traditions and strong core values,” continued Peters. “I look forward to getting to know the students, staff and community members, and working collaboratively with them to provide the best possible educational opportunities for each student. My family is looking forward to calling Liberty Center home.”
In May, the board voted to enter into an agreement with Dr. John Granger, who is currently serving as interim executive director of the Northern Buckeye Education Council in Archbold, as a consultant to coordinate the search process to identify and employ a new superintendent for the district. On Tuesday evening, board president John Weaver was pleased that the district was able to hire Peters, one of three candidates interviewed for the position.
“Of the candidates that we interviewed, he had the most experience, he answered our questions the most thoroughly, and he demonstrated a maturity that took him a step above the other candidates,” said Weaver. “We felt comfortable with him, and it was apparent he felt comfortable with us as a board.
“We asked him some very poignant questions, and he didn’t hesitate and he didn’t backpedal,” continued Weaver. “We really like the experience he brings from Defiance, he is eager to move and to enroll his children (Roston and Ayla) in school here ... he was just very enthusiastic and we knew immediately that he was the right candidate for the job.”
In addition to his time as principal of DMS, Peters served as assistant principal/athletic director at DMS from August 2008-July 2010; assistant athletic director at Defiance High School from August 2005-July 2008; and health/physical education teacher at Defiance from August 2001-June 2008.
Peters earned a bachelor of science in education from Defiance College in 2000, and a master of education from Bowling Green State University in 2004. He was issued his Ohio superintendent’s license in January 2016 and his OTES/OPES credentials in June 2016. Although his first official day isn’t until Jan. 1, 2019, he will spend time getting to know the district, and learning about the district from Hug.
“Our goal was to have somebody inked into the position at the October board meeting, so the timing couldn’t have worked out better,” said Weaver. “There are several districts currently looking for a superintendent, so we really wanted to be ahead of the game. With the help of Dr. Granger, we were able to find some very good candidates, get it narrowed down to three, and get him in house.
“This will allow Richie to meet with Tod and squeeze as much knowledge out of him as he can, so when he starts Jan. 1, there will be no surprises,” added Weaver.
The new superintendent of Liberty Center Local Schools shared that he will fondly remember his days working at Defiance City Schools.
“It has been my goal to be a superintendent, this opportunity presented itself, and the timing was right for my family and me to make a move to Liberty Center,” Peters said. “My family and I were looking long-term for the right opportunity, and this certainly fits the bill. At the same time, I’m grateful for the many years of experience and the opportunities that Defiance City Schools provided me. I have many fond memories with students and staff.
“Defiance is a great educational system and community, and will always hold a special place in my heart,” added Peters. “I am thankful to the board, Mr. (Mike) Struble (superintendent), the administrative team, and the staff for the abundance of support and guidance they’ve given me during my career.”
