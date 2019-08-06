LIBERTY CENTER — The Liberty Center Local Board of Education met in special session Monday morning to take action on hiring an athletic director/dean of student activities following the recent resignation of Jake Johnson from the position at the July meeting of the board.
Hired on Monday to fill the position was Kaleb Pohlman, a 2014 Liberty Center graduate. Pohlman was hired on a two-year contract, effective Aug. 5, 2019-July 31, 2021. According to superintendent Richie Peters, a total of 57 candidates applied for the job, a first round of interviews were held for five candidates, with Pohlman emerging as the person for the position following a second round of interviews for the final two candidates.
“What stood out about Kaleb is that his career path has been in pursuit of an athletic director position, he has a great passion for athletics, and he understands this community and its traditions,” said Peters. “He was truly impressive throughout the whole process. We know that he will embrace the community aspect of this position, and that he will take great pride in his doing what’s best for the district, the coaches and the kids.”
Pohlman shared that his goal was to one day come back to Liberty Center as athletic director, he didn’t think it would happen so quickly.
“I honestly didn’t think that I would have this opportunity so young, but this was always the goal in the back of my mind,” said Pohlman. “When I saw the position was open, I jumped at the opportunity. It’s great to be heading back to Liberty Center, to come home to work at my dream job. I am excited to be coming home to a place that did so much for me growing up.”
Pohlman is a 2018 graduate of Concordia University Ann Arbor (Mich.), with a bachelor’s degree in sports and entertainment business. While in college (February 2017-February 2018), he served as a public relations and event management intern with Crimson Marketing and Public Relations of Manhattan Beach, Calif. During his internship, he worked with a public relations team at the Super Bowl and Los Angeles Lakers all-access events, in addition to other duties.
In July of 2018, he served as an area manager for Party Planners West of Culver City, Calif., where he managed and scheduled 25-plus volunteers at Green Bay Packers Experience in Green Bay, Wis. From September 2017-January 2108, he was an event management intern with Primesport, a global sports travel and event management company, offering tickets, hospitality and travel for fans and corporate clients.
From March-April of 2018, Pohlman served as an athletics department intern at Concordia University Ann Arbor, and since September 2018, he has worked as an admissions counselor at the university.
“I’m so excited to be heading back to Liberty Center to work with a great group of administrators, coaches and athletes,” Pohlman said. “I’m really looking forward to working with them, and the great people of Liberty Center.”
