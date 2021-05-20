Liberty Center EricaRae Herrick

ERICARAE HERRICK
Valedictorian
Parents: Amy Herrick and Rebecca Kincaid, Swanton
Activities and awards: Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership Academic All-Star, National Honor Society, Northwest Signal 2021 Academic All-Star, Principal’s list, Scholar-Athlete award, NWOAL Scholar-Ahlete award, Drum major Junior and Senior years, Marching band, soccer, JV soccer captain Senior year, basketball, varsity basketball captain Senior year, track and field, Spanish club, officer of Spanish club Junior and Senior years, Prom committee, Amazing Shake, Second and Seven, American Legion Auxiliary Member.
Post-high school plans: EricaRae will study nursing at Miami University, Oxford on a Redhawk Excellence Scholarship ($13,000 per yer, four years), a Tricounty Electric Co-op Scholarship ($1,000), an Ohio Electric Co-op Scholarship ($1,400) and a DCU for Kids Scholarship ($2,000).
