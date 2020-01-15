LIBERTY CENTER — Liberty Center Local Board of Education organized for the new year on Monday. Board members Jeff Benson and Todd Spangler were sworn in for new four-year terms; both were re-elected in November.
Neal Carter was re-elected president of the board and Todd Spangler will serve as vice president. Spangler was appointed as the treasurer pro tem in the absence of treasurer Jenell Buenger.
Superintendent Richie Peters was appointed as the district’s representative to the Henry County Enterprise Zone Tax Incentive Review Council and the purchasing agent for the district. He also was authorized to enter into collective and individual agreements with Ohio colleges and universities, on behalf of the board for terms related to the College Credit Plus Program.
Committee appointments made by the board president are: board facilities committee, Todd Spangler and Neal Carter; board policy review committee, Jeff Benson and Neal Carter; board student achievement liaisons, Todd Spangler and John Weaver; board legislative liaison, John Weaver; board representative to the Liberty Center Schools Education Foundation Board, Andi Zacharias; board finance committee, Jeff Benson and Andi Zacharias; and board representative to board bargaining team, Neal Carter.
In the regular board meeting that followed, the 2020 mileage rate of 57.5 cents per mile was approved for all non-union employees. All Liberty Center Classroom Teachers Association (LCCTA) and Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE) members will receive mileage reimbursement at the current IRS rate of 57.5 cents per mile. The athletic mileage rate is set per the LCCTA contract at 32 cents per mile.
In personnel matters, Rodney Metzger was approved as a volunteer for bowling for the 2019-20 school year, and a one-year non-certified supplemental contract was offered to Brian Dotson for the position of assistant wrestling coach for the 2019-20 school year. Also approved was Kim Dukes as a substitute for the lunchroom.
In other business, the board:
• set meeting dates were set for the fourth Monday except for May, June and December, all in the board room at 7 p.m. The dates are Feb. 24, March 23, April 27, May 18, June 29, July 27, Aug. 24, Sept. 28, Oct. 26, Nov. 23 and Dec. 21.
• named Peters, Buenger and Carter to make up the district records commission.
• authorized Buenger to request from the Henry County auditor and Fulton County auditor an advance draw of taxes during calendar year 2020 if and/or when necessary funds are available. A service fund was established for the board in the amount of $8,000.
• okayed a donation of $200 from Sauder Woodworking Inc. for The Amazing Shake. Donations approved from the Liberty Center Athletic Boosters were $644, state cross country hotel rooms; $3,000, Hudl Focus; and $750, bowling bags.
• approved membership in the Ohio School Boards Association (OSBA) and participation in the OSBA Legal Assistance Fund Consultant Service at the cost of $250.
• okayed an overnight trip for the varsity wrestling team and coaches to attend the Sally George Wrestling Invitation in Marion, Jan. 24-25.
• approved legal firms Ennis Britton Co. LPA, and Plassman, Rupp, Hagans & Newton Squire Patton Boggs LLP for district legal services during 2020.
• adopted the alternative tax budget packet for fiscal year 2020, with the packet to be submitted to the Henry County Budget Commission.
• okayed the additional local-designed criteria of the fine arts seal, community work/service seal and student engagement seal for the graduation requirements beginning with the class of 2021.
