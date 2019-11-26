The Liberty Center Local Board of Education heard reports Monday of several opportunities for local students to look ahead at possible career paths and develop leadership skills.
The board learned that more than 200 Liberty Center students in grades 10-12 took advantage of the opportunity Monday to take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) test. The ASVAB is a timed multi-aptitude test, which is given at more than 14,000 schools and Military Entrance Processing Stations (MEPS) nationwide and developed and maintained by the Department of Defense.
High school principal Larry Black said that students will receive the results of the test in December. Those results will include information on college and career recommendations in addition to possible military careers.
Black also advised the board that more than 90 students and parents attended the career night and college credit-plus meeting. This meeting is required for students to participate next year.
Two groups of students have attended leadership conferences recently. Brecken Garretson, Riley Garretson, Weston Garretson, Jillian Hoffman, Sophie Kundo, Rebecca Orr and Bailey Johnson, along with social studies teacher Patrick Dwyer, attended the Northwest Ohio Leadership Conference at Defiance College.
Kaleb Pohlman, dean of student activities, along with students Cam Krugh, Samantha Engler, Asa Killam, Sydney Miller, Meredith Zeiter, Aaron Shaffer, Dylan Matthews and Sophie Long attended the first Northwest Ohio Athletic League (NWOAL) leadership conference.
In personnel items, the board approved Rhonda Miller as a classroom volunteer for the 2019-20 school year, pending completion of all necessary paperwork.
Tom Gerberich was retroactively approved as a tutor at the Liberty Education Center beginning Nov. 11 through the Title 1D Neglected Funds. His hourly rate will be $25 per hour.
Volunteers approved were Pam Righi and Rob Myers, indoor track; and Kaleb Pohlman, van driver.
The board accepted a donation of $4,400 from Davis Farm Services for the football field fertilizer, application and mowing.
Appreciation was expressed to those providing football meals: Red Barn Sales and Service, Napoleon Physical Therapy, Gerken Paving, Automatic Feed, Meyer-Badenhop Insurance Agency, BA Miller Trucking, Swanton Welding, KK Collision, Chris and Pam Righi, Outlaw Attitude BBQ, The Shelley Company, All Ohio Ready Mix and Shafer Trucking.
Superintendent Richie Peters noted that the veterans memorial project has been delayed and he understands the frustration of community members who are waiting to see it completed. One of the situations affecting the schedule is that the work is being done by both volunteer and paid workers, the volunteers are not always available.
He said the wet spring weather first caused a delay, and then once work was started it was noticed that the grade was not what was planned. As the pavers went down it was then determined the monument needed to be moved for better alignment. More work is expected to be done this weekend.
“We want this to be done, and done right,” Peters added.
Another project experiencing a slight delay has been the construction of the solar array. Peters said because of changes in the tax credits, there is a huge demand across the country for solar panels. The local project is scheduled to run from Dec. 3, 2019-March 16, 2020. Installation of the LED lighting throughout the building is underway.
A lockdown drill was held Monday at the schools. Peters said the sheriff’s office, fire department, and other first responders participated, along with school resource officer Ryan Zumfelde. Drills such as this provide an opportunity to see what works, and what should be changed.
“Everyone took it seriously, even the youngest of students,” Peters told the board.
There is no school for students today as teachers have a staff development day. Part of the day will focus on staff development sessions, and the second half will be time for collaboration among staff members.
In other action, the board:
• set the next meeting for Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., one week earlier than usual.
• approved a sample plan document, Section 125 Flexible Benefit Plan for American Fidelity for non-union employees, classified employees and certified employees, as presented.
• approved the NEOLA revised and new policies.
• went to executive session to discuss personnel, with no action taken when back in open session.
