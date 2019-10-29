LIBERTY CENTER — The October meeting of the Liberty Center Local Board of Education was held Monday.
The board ratified a professional development day with the Liberty Center Classroom Teachers’ Association. This increases the professional development days from two to three.
In other personnel action, the board offered Eric Witte a two-year contract as a 10-month school custodian. His salary and benefits will be per the OAPSE negotiated agreement.
The board accepted Brett Green’s resignation from the district leadership team. Kathy Bailey, high school, was approved to serve on the district leadership team for the 2019-20 school year, with pay stipulated per the LCCTA negotiated agreement.
The board approved advancing Ashley Braucksieck, high school guidance counselor, to the master’s +30 column, retroactively, effective the beginning of the first semester; and advancing Melissa Smith, classroom teacher, to the Masters +15 column, retroactively, effective the beginning of the first semester.
The board retroactively approved Karen Burns as a tutor at the LEC beginning Oct. 23 through the Title I Part D Neglected Funds. Her hourly rate will be $25 per hour.
Certified individuals offered one-year supplemental contracts for the 2019-20 school year were Pam Righi, girls head track coach; Matt Bryan, assistant track coach; and Kerry Homan, assistant track coach. Their salaries will be per the supplemental salary schedule.
Non-certified, one-year supplemental contracts offered were Scott Barrett, head softball coach; Peg Zientek, assistant softball coach; Dennis Spade, assistant track coach; Tom Gerberich, assistant track coach; and Ryan Zeiter, head baseball coach.
The board approved the following volunteers to assist with sports in the 2019-20 school year: Scott Armey, junior high girls basketball; Jenny Perry, Seth Hammontree, Steve Pieracini, Kristen Vollmar, Brett Green, Katie Fuller, Andi Zacharias, Angi Mahn and Tom Mohler, softball; and Brad Atkinson, track.
A special presentation was given by Pam Righi, elementary guidance counselor, and Liz Halleck, reading intervention teacher, on local participation in The Amazing Shake. Originating at the Ron Clark Academy, a nonprofit middle school located in southeast Atlanta, The Amazing Shake is a competition for fifth- through eighth-graders that places an emphasis on teaching manners, discipline, respect and professional conduct.
Moving on to treasurer Jenell Buenger’s report, the board approved increased appropriations which include monies recently released by the state for the new Student Wellness and Success Fund of $54,497.39. Also approved were the student activity budgets for the drama and Spanish clubs for the 2019-20 school year. The board approved the five-year forecast as presented.
In other action, the board:
• approved the standard form of agreement with Garmann-Miller & Associates Inc. for a design-build project for a concession/restroom facility at a fixed rate of $15,000. Any additional services will be performed based on its 2019 hourly rates.
• approved the emergency operations plans for the district, elementary school, middle school and high school.
• approved the Spanish 3 class, teachers and chaperones to travel to Puerto Rico for cultural and language enrichment in June of 2020.
• approved high school art students, teachers and chaperones to travel to France and Spain for a cultural immersion in July 2021.
• ratified the contract with US Together through the University of Toledo to provide services for a student who has been identified as limited English proficient for three days per week for two hours per day at a rate of $50 per hour.
• approved a change order for power quality option 2 at a cost of $75,374.17.
Upcoming events are the senior citizen breakfast Oct. 31 at 8:30 a.m. in the auditeria, and the Local College and Career Expo on Nov. 5, from 6-8 p.m. The next board meeting is Nov. 25 at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.