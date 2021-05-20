Liberty Center Asa Killam

ASA KILLAM
Top Scholar
Parents: Jeremy and Sheila Killam, Liberty Center.
Activities and awards: National Honor Society, NWOAL Scholar Athlete, Principal’s list, Toledo Wistert Football Chapter Hall of Fame, varsity soccer, varsity football, club soccer, Spanish club officer, quiz team, volunteer clean up at Victory Chapel United Brethren Church, volunteer clean up at Fire Station Park.
Post-high school plans: Asa will study chemical engineering at the University of Toledo on a University of Toledo scholarship. He also qualified for scholarships from Trine University, Case Western Reserve University, Texas A&M and the University of Cincinnati.
