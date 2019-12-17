AYERSVILLE — A light agenda was handled by the Ayersville Local Board of Education meeting Monday evening.
The members heard a brief update on the 0.75% income tax levy that will be on the March ballot, commended fall sports student athletes, discussed third-grade assessments, and superintendent Don Diglia thanked outgoing board president Jessica Myers and board member Rick Baldwin for their service.
Diglia gave a brief update on the levy, telling the board: “We are working on several things behind the scenes, but are not quite ready to make a public announcement. Between now and our next meeting (Jan. 13), we will have a ‘Frequently Asked Questions and Answers’ section on our website (an email will be set up for anyone who wants to ask questions). We will also announce our next two town hall meetings, that will be held in January and February.”
Board vice president Char Ondrus told everyone in attendance that she has contacted 82nd House District Rep. Craig Riedel of Defiance, and Ohio 1st District Sen. Rob McColley of Napoleon, about getting the Cupp-Patterson school funding bill passed, so that school districts will see fair funding for schools.
“I’m going to type up information I have, with phone numbers for Mr. Riedel and Mr. McColley, and pass it out to everyone so that we can keep calling them to let them know we want this bill passed,” said Ondrus. “Mr. Riedel told me that Larry Householder is the (Ohio) Speaker of the House (of Representatives), whom, from what I’ve been told, is holding the bill up and picking it apart. We need to call him too.”
Fall sports athletes were commended for outstanding achievement during their seasons. Commended from boys cross country were Noah Fisher (1st Team GMC, fourth at state); James Zimmerman (2nd Team GMC); and the boys team for qualifying for regionals. Commended from girls cross country were Teryn Bour (1st Team GMC, 35th state); Karly Mansfield (2nd Team GMC); and Hannah Fisher (Honorable Mention GMC).
Commended from volleyball were Kryshell Dales (1st Team GMC, GMC Specialist of the Year, 1st Team all-District); and Maci Froelich (Honorable Mention GMC). Commended from football were Chase Eitniear (2nd Team GMC running back); Evan Clark (Honorable Mention GMC defensive tackle); and Trevor Okuley (Honorable Mention GMC offensive tackle).
The superintendent thanked Myers and Baldwin for their service to the board, saying: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your dedication, hard work, and commitment to the education of our students.”
Myers and Baldwin will be replaced on the board in January by Shelby Martinez and Daniel Frederick, who were elected in November.
In her report to the board, Ayersville Elementary principal Beth Hench shared that she has received results of the fall third-grade English/language arts testing, and that of 51 students tested, 27 tested proficient or higher and that 38 reached promotion score.
“As you know, we have to test third-graders in the fall on end of the year third-grade standards,” began Hench. “Our overall goal is to have not only proficient scores, but also promotion scores for all our students. The third-grade team has already met with me, we’ve gone over strategies, we’ve done some data analysis, so that we can get all our students passed in the spring.”
The board moved into executive session to discuss employment, however, no action was taken following executive session.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the resignation of Steve Brown, maintenance, for the purpose of retirement, effective March 1.
• approved the updated list of substitutes and the updated list of paraprofessionals from NwOESC for 2019-20.
• set the organizational meeting for Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m., followed directly by the regular meeting. Ondrus was elected president pro-tem for the meeting.
• voted for Rob Luderman to served as district tournament managers for 2019-20 for football, volleyball, track, softball and baseball; and Jeff Strata for swimming.
• okayed the following salary schedule for district tournament workers: baseball and softball – manager $60, tickets $30; volleyball – manager $60, tickets $30, scoreboard $30; GMC track – manager $150, recorder $30, tickets $30, announcer $30, timer $15, event leaders $15 and parking $15.
• approved overnight trips for the wrestling team to Elmore Jan. 3-4 and Lima, Jan. 24-25.
• okayed membership in the Ohio School Boards Association for 2020 at a cost of $3,785, including electronic publications.
• accepted a donation of $30 from Jim Borgelt to the cheer camp fund.
