WAUSEON — On the ballot this May in Wauseon is a levy that will fund operating expenses for the school district.
The Wauseon Exempted Village Schools District officials hope that a 1.75% earned income levy will pass this time around. When it was on the ballot in November 2020, the levy was at 2%, and failed.
Originally, the levy was meant to include both operating expenses and improvements. Superintendent Troy Armstrong and CFO/Treasurer Dave Fleming commented about the levy on Tuesday afternoon.
“In 2020, we wanted a 2% earned income tax levy that would have included 1.75% for operating expenses and 0.25% for permanent improvements. That levy failed,” said Armstrong.
Too, he said, “We have changed the new one to 1.75% earned income levy, and will include only operating expenses.”
“I want to stress that the difference between an ‘earned income tax levy’ and a ‘traditional levy,’” said Fleming. “With a traditional levy, the tax is on income, retirement, passive income, rentals, investments — it’s on everything taxable. But with an earned income tax levy, the tax is only on income that is earned.”
School officials are considering three options if the levy does not pass.
“There are basically three results for the district if the levy does not pass,” said Armstrong. “(1) there will be a reduction of 22 employees; (2) minimum transportation will be provided; and (3) all extracurricular activities will have be halted.”
Armstrong continued that the impact of the loss of 22 employees would be significant for the district as well.
“The transportation would only have to be available for kindergarten through eighth graders that live greater than two miles from the school,” he said. “Four County Career Center students would be transported from the high school to the career center and back, and handicapped children who had transportation as part of their independent educational plan (IEP) would be required to have it. Any children who go to parochial school in Napoleon would be transported if they live greater than two miles from the school that they would attend if not in parochial school.”
Regarding extracurricular activities, Armstrong said, “all of those activities have not been renewed for next year — no club sports, no speech, no prom, nothing extracurricular that the school does.”
Strong communities are built with strong schools, and strong schools are built with strong communities.”
“I want the community to be well informed when they go the polls in May,” he added. “Community members who are on the levy committee have been doing a great job of educating. There is also a website with all of the information available. I want to emphasize all the positive things experienced over the years through the Wauseon schools when people go the polls.”
For more information about the levy visit wauseonlevy.com.
