AYERSVILLE — Levy options and the five-year forecast were discussed by the Ayersville Local Board of Education during its regular meeting Monday.
In addition, athletic director Rafael Manriquez was in attendance to give an update on the fall athletic seasons, and the board approved a policy requiring a 24-hour notice from members of the public, in order to participate in the public participation portion of meetings.
On Election Night, voters in the district rejected the renewal of a five-year, 1% income tax levy that would have raised $877,000 annually to provide for the expenses of the district.
Meanwhile, the outcome of the district’s 1.6-mill, five-year renewal for the school’s natatorium is too close to call.
On Nov. 2, the levy appeared to fail by a count of 488-486, however, there are four provisional ballots that could impact the outcome, as might an automatic recount.
Election results were to be certified Tuesday (today), however, if a recount is triggered, results may not be available right away.
Said superintendent Beth Hench: “(CFO/treasurer) Abby (Sharp) and I spoke with the (Defiance County) Board of Elections this afternoon. Their meeting times for tomorrow have changed. At noon tomorrow, they will vote on the four provisional ballots.
“The election will be certified at 5 p.m., tomorrow night, and their website updated as soon as possible afterward,” added Hench. “If a tie occurs, the board of elections will flip a coin to determine the result. If the results trigger an automatic recount, it will likely occur on Sunday or Monday of next week.”
On Monday, CFO/treasurer Abby Sharp and Hench discussed the levy options for the district, starting with the natatorium levy.
Sharp shared the average cost to run the pool the last five years was $121,545.38, and the last payment for the current levy has been received, except for delinquent payments. If the current levy fails, a new levy would need to be passed in May 2022. The first payment would not be received until March 2023.
Said Hench: “If it fails, we will likely go back on the ballot in May. There are still decisions that will need to be made, including how we can save money. One of the changes could be the availability of the pool and the times it will be open.”
Turning attention to the 1% income tax renewal levy that failed Nov. 2, the district is looking as a revenue deficit beginning in 2023, which lasts throughout the five-year fiscal forecast. Without and income tax levy passage in the future, the district is projected to have a negative cash balance in fiscal year 2026.
Options other than a 1% income tax levy could be a 1% earned income tax levy, or a 0.75% traditional income tax levy, however there would still be a revenue shortfall.
A 1% traditional income tax would collect about $1 million; a 0.75% income tax levy would collect $750,000; and a 1% earned income tax would collect around $830,000.
“No matter what we choose to do, there will be a hit to the general fund,” said Hench.
Speaking of an earned income levy, community member Butch Cooper asked the board to put an earned income levy on the ballot, as opposed to the traditional income tax levy, because seniors who collect Social Security would be exempt. He also asked for the board meetings to be better advertised.
In her five-year forecast, Sharp explained that due to changes in state funding, the district will be in the black this year by an estimated $246,034, but deficit spending is expected to be in the red the next four years.
“The district would need to cut its fiscal year 2026 expenses by 17.84% in order to balance its budget without additional revenue,” said Sharp.
The board approved the forecast.
In her report, Hench discussed a shortage of substitutes in the district, and asked for approval of Allison Alexander as a certified substitute who will also help with learning loss due to COVID, and Angie Engelhart.
Hench shared with the passage of Senate Bill 1, substitute teachers who do not hold a post-secondary degree can serve as subs through June 30, 2022. The board approved employment of individuals who meet this criteria moving forward, including Engelhart.
The superintendent also commended athletes for their success during the fall seasons, with many in attendance, as well as their parents. Meanwhile the board also commended a large number of senior student-athletes who earned GMC All-Academic status by earning a 3.5 GPA or better.
Student liaison members from the sophomore class were in attendance, and they followed up on a question asked last month to the junior class liaisons about the possibility of a break for students who participate in sports and extra-curricular activities in the summer.
According to a survey of the student body, not only do students approve of time off in the summer, the majority would like two weeks around the July 4th.
In other business, the board:
• approved the updated lists of certified substitutes and paraprofessional substitutes from the NwOESC.
• OK’d Matthew Boff as Archery Club coordinator.
• voted for the following list of volunteers for 2021-22: Andrea Fry, Category I; and Kendall Detmer, Abbie Badenhop, Amber Bostelman and Raeana Moser, Category II.
• OK’d Rob Luderman, Laura Inkrott, Adam Baker, Ashlea Gonzalez and Kelly Wagner as the high-quality student data committee for 2021-22.
• approved a Then and Now certification from Northwest Pools in the amount of $12,895.16.
• OK’d revised musical ticket prices of $10 for 2021-22; and the new sports punch pass as follows: $60 adult punch pass (10 events); and $50 student punch pass (10 events).
• voted for the completion of compliance with nutritional standards report.
• approved an agreement with the Ohio School Boards Association for the purpose of providing a customized workshop on Dec. 13.
