LIBERTY CENTER — A power purchase agreement (PPA) with enTrust, Ltd. (SUT IX, LLC) was approved Monday by the Liberty Center Local Board of Education.
Specifically, the PPA will allow Liberty Center Local Schools and enTrust to enter into a legal contract which will provide Liberty Center Local Schools with a 555,000-watt (DC) solar power array and LED lighting upgrades. This action authorizes superintendent Richie Peters and treasurer Jenell Buenger to negotiate specific terms and conditions of the contract.
The solar array will be located on two acres in the southwest corner of the school property at the site of a retention pond. The school district has locked in a rate of 9 cents per kilowatt to purchase electricity. A savings of $2 million is the projected savings over 25 years. There will also be a savings with the installation of LED lighting throughout the buildings. Most fixtures can be retrofitted with the exception of the gymnasium lights.
The board also approved the Community Reinvestment Area (CRA) agreement between the Napoleon City Council and American Road Holdings, LLC. The 11 acre project is located in the Liberty Center school district.
April Welch and Jennifer Arps represented the Community Improvement Corporation of Henry County. It was explained that this agreement is a pilot program of 100 percent abatement for 10 years. Of that amount, 25 percent is to come back to the community and 75 percent of that amount will go back to the Liberty Center school district. This will amount to $1,800 based on 2018 millage. The tax abatement period would run from 2021-31.
In other business, the board approved donations of $10,000 from the athletic boosters for the irrigation system at the football field; and $4,500 from the athletic boosters for the Hudl software for athletic teams. Also noted was a $7,523.88 technology grant from the Liberty Center Education Foundation, and a $10,000 America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Grant, after being nominated by eight local farmers.
The both agreed to offer payment to several students attending parochial schools in lieu of transportation. Buenger said the rate is set by the Ohio Department of Education (ODE) and is usually $250. There are three attending Monclova Christian Academy, two at St. Joseph Catholic School, one at NOC Academy, and one at Lial Catholic School.
In other action, the board:
• approved the bus routes for the 2019-20 school year.
• approved the 2019-20 agreement with the Wood County Educational Service Center for the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center and the Juvenile Residential Center of Northwest Ohio at the rate of $75 per diem for JDC and JRC.
• approved the agreement with A Renewed Mind to provide behavioral health (mental health and substance abuse) treatment services to Liberty Center students on an as-needed basis for the 2019-20 school year.
• appointed Todd Spangler as the board’s delegate and Andi Zacharias as the alternate to the Ohio School Board Association’s annual Capital Conference, which will be held in Columbus from Nov. 10- 12, 2019.
• approved the review of policy 2413 – career advising.
• approved the FFA students, advisors and chaperones to travel to Indianapolis. for the National FFA Convention from Oct. 30-Nov. 1, 2019.
• approved Amanda Flathers as a substitute bus driver.
• rescinded the 2019-20 district mentor supplemental contract issued to Patrick O’Dwyer.
• rescinded the 2019-20 archery advisor supplemental contract issued to Brandon Readshaw (25%).
• offered one-year supplemental contracts to district mentor, Karen Rettig, Heather Underwood and Mary Chamberlin; archery advisor, Jacob Rupp (25%).
• approved volunteers for the 2019-20 school year James Norris, boys soccer; Shane Hollenbaugh, girls soccer; Brandon Readshaw, archery.
• approved the reassignment of Norene Keller for the 2019-20 school year from monitoring aide for two hours per day to a lunchroom aide for two hours per day.
• approved Liz Halleck as a tutor for an elementary student for a maximum of five hours per week during the weeks of Aug. 5 and 12 at the LCCTA tutor rate.
• approved Tracy Krueger and Lori Giesige as tutors for a middle school student for a maximum of two days per week the weeks of Aug. 5 and 12.
• approved Ashley Chapa and Julie Masuwa as tutors for an elementary student for a maximum of four days per week for four hours per day the weeks of Aug. 5 and 12.
• offered Charlie Krueger a continuing contract as a custodian/maintenance employee effective Sept. 12, 2019; salary and benefits will be per the Liberty Center Schools OAPSE negotiated agreement’s salary schedule.
• approved Student Growth Measures (SGM) committee members at the position and rate indicated for the 2019-20 school year, as well as a rate of $25 per hour for each hour he/she attends committee meetings out of the contractual workday: Ryan Miller, co-chair. $1,000; Kati Weak, building representative, $500; Cindy Hageman, building representative, $500; Jen Schroeder, building representative, $500; Karen Rettig, general member, $250
• Approved building leadership teams for the 2019-20 school year each receiving $300 stipends.
• Approved volunteer van drivers for the 2019-20 school year.
• Approved the certified individuals Jodi Biederstedt, Jerry Oberhaus, and Kathy Bailey to serve on the Local Professional Development Committee (LPDC) for the 2019-20 school year, receiving a stipend of $25.00 per hour for work performed outside their contractual working hours.
• Appointed Nick Mariano and Allison Postl as the administrative representatives on the Local Professional Development Committee (LPDC) for the 2019-20 school year.
• awarded the bid for a 2019 Transit-150 Low Roof Passenger Van to Terry Henricks Ford, Archbold, in the amount of $32,097.50, paid for by the Permanent Improvement Fund.
• Awarded the bid for one 84-passenger T3FE 4004 Blue Bird All American Bus to Cardinal Bus Sales and Service, Lima, in the amount of $90,245, paid for by the Permanent Improvement Fund.
• Held an executive discussion to discuss personnel with no action taken when back in open session.
