Latta at DC
Photo courtesy of Ryan Imbrock

Congressman Bob Latta visited the Defiance College campus on Tuesday. While there, he received a guided tour of the recently renovated Mikula-Frey Science Center. Latta also met with a number of DC students, faculty, and staff members. Pictured are from left, Robert Richmond, senior, Eden Harter, sophomore, Congressman Latta and Maurice Brewer, senior.

