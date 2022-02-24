Congressman Bob Latta visited the Defiance College campus on Tuesday. While there, he received a guided tour of the recently renovated Mikula-Frey Science Center. Latta also met with a number of DC students, faculty, and staff members. Pictured are from left, Robert Richmond, senior, Eden Harter, sophomore, Congressman Latta and Maurice Brewer, senior.
