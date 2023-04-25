CONTINENTAL — This school district’s board of education recently heard a report of the expected growth in kindergarten next year and celebrated another high school play.
Elementary Principal Tracy Potts reported at the board’s recent meeting that with the kindergarten screening completed, 43 children were screened and 13 children have signed up for kinderstart.
Added to the 14 already enrolled, the total for kinderstart is now 27. Potts said that the 2023-24 kindergarten class is expected to be one of the largest for the district with 57 children.
She also reported that the third-grade students took a field trip to a farm in Ottawa where they learned about safety. Some of things they learned concerned poisons, sun exposure, ATV safety, grain entrapment and other safety issues related to water, electricity and chemicals. Ruth Gerding from the Putnam County Extension Office helped coordinate the event.
Junior/Senior High Principal Tim Eding reported that the school play, Tarzan went well.
“I am always impressed by the talented performers and what they do on stage, and this year was no exception,” he said. “Congratulations to the cast, crew, musicians and directors for a job well done!”
Eding also said that Continental Career Day was well received. Alumni returned to participate and students learned much from the presenters.
In other news, the board:
• accepted the donation of $25 from Brad and Bobbie Fuller for the athletic department.
• approved a three-year agreement with Julian & Grube (July 1, 2023-June 30, 2026) for preparation of the district’s financial statements for appropriate accounting format.
• heard a report from Eding that first aid, CPR and AED, all graduation requirements, was scheduled for Friday with Damon Schmidt.
• heard from Eding that the junior/senior prom is May 6 with dinner and dance at Continental American Legion, and post-prom activities at Defiance YMCA.
• approved the list of seniors for graduation, pending completion of requirements. Graduation is 2:30 p.m. on May 21 in the high school gymnasium.
• approved the exchange of service agreements between Ohio State University and Continental Local Schools for 2023-2025.
• accepted resignation of kinderstart teacher, Kelly Van Ham, at the conclusion of the 2022-23 school year.
• approved one-year, two-year and three-year renewal of certified teaching contracts.
• accepted two-year and two-year renewal classified contracts.
• approved a memorandum of understanding between the Continental Board of Education and the Continental Education Association regarding severance pay.
• approved second readings of updated NEOLA policies as presented.
