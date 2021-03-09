• Paulding County

Kindergarten registration:

Kindergarten registration/screening for the 2021-22 school year will be on April 29-30 at Paulding Elementary and May 7 at Oakwood Elementary. During screening, children will be working one-on-one with school staff members. Parents will complete the registration process. To enroll your child in school, you will need to bring the following items to your screening appointment: birth certificate, child’s Social Security card, current immunization record, proof of residency and custody papers, if applicable. Call the school office to schedule your registration/screening appointment (419-399-4656, ext. 3 for Paulding Elementary and ext. 4 for Oakwood Elementary). Children must be 5 years old before Aug. 1, 2021 in order to attend kindergarten in 2021-22.

