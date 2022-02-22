• Henry County
Kindergarten enrollment:
Starting March 1, Liberty Center Schools asks all parents of children 5 years old by Aug. 1 to call the elementary office at 419-533-2604 to enroll in kindergarten classes. Information needed: name, date of birth, parents' names, address and phone number. Screening will be held on May 5-6.
