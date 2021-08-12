Kindergarten Camp

Defiance Elementary School (DES) hosted Kindergarten Camp from 9 a.m.-noon, Monday-Thursday this week, thanks a grant from United Way of Defiance County. A total of 26 children took part in the camp. Here, DES kindergarten teacher Jaide Reiman teaches a group of kids about shapes.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

