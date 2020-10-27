The Crescent-News has coordinated its 30th annual Kids’ Design-An-Ad competition, featuring the advertising works of Defiance County students in grades 5-7.
With the assistance of area public and parochial art instructors, hundreds of students were given the opportunity to take on the role of an advertising representative/designer, as well as earn cash awards for their ads.
The first-place winner in the fifth grade was Brooklynn Killion of Holy Cross Catholic School for a Defiance Veterinary Clinic ad. The top sixth-grade designer was Brooklyn Zeedyk of Hicksville Elementary School for a Fort Defiance Humane Society ad and the first-place seventh-grade designer was Eli Jewell of Tinora Elementary School for a Citizens National Bank ad.
The Crescent-News offered awards to other top-placing winners in grades 5-7. Participants this year were from Holy Cross Catholic School, St. John Lutheran School, Defiance Middle School, Fairview Middle School, and Defiance, Tinora, Fairview and Hicksville elementary schools.
After the artists completed their advertisements in March and September, the ads were then viewed by the local participating businesses, which chose the one they wanted to represent them. Crescent-News‘ employees then judged the chosen entries.
Additional fifth-grade winners were: second, Samantha Mavis, Fairview, Kircher’s Flowers; third, Jersey Cooper, Fairview, Northwest State Community College; fourth, Jocelyn Baldwin, Hicksville, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital; fifth, Liberty Vogelsong, Fairview, Ken’s Furniture; sixth, Leviah Hull, Fairview, Spangler Candy Company; seventh, Conner Hart, Fairview, Auto Servant; eighth, Rhys Smith, Fairview, Jacob’s Meats; ninth, Addie Roth, Defiance, Carpet Wholesalers; and 10th, Luvia Xol Ventura, Hicksville, Mercy Defiance Clinic.
Additional sixth-grade winners were: second, Jo Wagner, Hicksville, Dari De-Lite; third, Alex Walters, Hicksville, Kissner’s Restaurant; fourth, Adelynn Radford, Hicksville, Hicksville Fire Department; fifth, Gideon Yoder, Hicksville, Keller Trucking; sixth, Zane Trzynka, Hicksville, Batt & Stevens Body Shop; seventh, Madalyn Hedge, Hicksville, Strait Gate; eighth, Hudson Wright, Hicksville, Cooper Farms; ninth, Madalyn Hedge, Hicksville, JBO; and 10th, Christian Perez, St. John Lutheran, Pack Rats.
Additional seventh-grade winners were: second, Aleyah Keeley, Hicksville, Sam Switzer Realty; third, Delaney Johnson, Hicksville, Hicksville Family Eye Care; and fourth, McKenna Rice, Hicksville, Little Caesars Pizza.
“Thank you to all the schools, teachers and advertisers who made this possible,” said Jason Hohenbrink, C-N advertising director. “This was the spring 2020 Kids’ Design-An-Ad program that was delayed to this fall because of COVID-19. So some students drew their drawings in the spring, while others drew theirs in the fall.”
Art instructors involved in helping the newspaper implement the Kids’ Design-An-Ad program in their classroom were Kristin Killion, Holy Cross Catholic School; Jennifer Boyd, St. John Lutheran School, Michelle Homier and Elizabeth Frankart, Defiance Elementary School; Melissa Wagner, Tinora Elementary School; Christopher Gaghan, Hicksville Elementary School; Denise Pannell, Fairview Elementary School; Sara Friess, Fairview Middle School; and Kara Pieracini of Defiance Middle School.
“The competition went well again for my Hicksville fifth- and sixth-grade students,” said Gaghan. “Students pushed their creativity with research, sketching and creating strong compositions incorporating principles of design. The biggest challenge this year was I currently have a curriculum that involves only using pencils. So they had to push their drawing skills, techniques, shading, etc. due to eliminating sharing supplies. Students were allowed to add color if they brought their own personal coloring supplies to class, but overall, there was an abundance of black and white or gray-scale designs to accommodate only using pencils. I am very proud that the students came up with creative ways to still make their designs with a high level of craftsmanship, while still being imaginative and finding ways to make their compositions unique.”
Jennifer Boyd, art instructor at St. John Lutheran School added, “Our students at St John Lutheran worked hard to complete their design-an-ads. They were excited to get businesses that they knew and were familiar with.
“This year is extra tricky with not being allowed to share art supplies,” she noted. “Normally, my students have a large selection of art supplies that are supplied by the school to choose from. This year, those supplies are limited. It’s frustrating as an art teacher to cope with this. We just want our kids to have everything they could hope for, and this is the first year we can’t always provide that. Regardless, the school did purchase art supplies across the board, and students did still have the ability to color their ads with markers, crayons or colored pencils. They were just limited in color options.”
