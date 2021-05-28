Defiance Elementary School held a kickball tournament this week for students in first grade, culminating in the championship game Thursday morning on the last day of the school year.
The championship game pitted Marna Durfey's class against Julie Mast's class. On hand to serve as honorary scorekeeper was Defiance Mayor Mike McCann.
Durfey's class captured the championship in a close game, winning 13-10. Following the game, McCann handed out ribbons to both teams, before presenting the championship trophy to Durfey and her class.
"Thank you for inviting me here today, I had a great time. Congratulations to both teams, you played a great game. I hope you all have a great summer," said McCann.
Following the trophy presentation, McCann posed for a photo with the winning team.
The other first grade classes that took part in the tournament then created a tunnel for both teams to run through, before all the classes headed back into school to finish out the day.
