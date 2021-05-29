On May 8, an in-person ceremony was held in support of 2020 graduates and award winners.
John Trautman of Bryan was recognized as the 2020 recipient of the Pilgrim Medal, which is the highest honor awarded by the College, symbolizing specific traits in awardees: reliance in self, pride in work, courage in conscience, strength in education, and faith in God.
Trautman was also awarded an honorary doctorate for 2020. He is the first person in DC history to receive both of the College’s highest honors at one ceremony.
A 1972 alumnus of DC, Trautman is the volunteer senior advisor for institutional advancement at Defiance College.
In 1981, Trautman began his first tenure in the development office of Defiance College. Shortly thereafter, the College started to experience record-setting levels of giving.
DC received the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (C.A.S.E.) Award for selection to the Circle of Excellence in Educational Fundraising in 1993.
In 2002, Trautman was named the executive director of the Isaac Knapp District Dental Society in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
After 10 years Mr. Trautman retired — only to begin volunteering in the institutional advancement office at DC in 2013. He continues to help the College exceed campaign goals with the most recent example being the “Defi the Odds” campaign during the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020.
