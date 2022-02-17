PAULDING — The Paulding County Exempted Schools Board of Education recognized the local veterans group for their service and contributions to the school district.
Superintendent Ken Amstutz presented the group with a certificate and said, “I have invited the Paulding VFW (Post 587, John Paulding Post) because the Paulding Exempted Village Schools want to recognize them this evening.”
Amstutz continued, “There are many organizations and groups that provide some financial donations to the school but also do other things for the school district. Sometimes we slight them because of not giving them the recognition that they should receive.”
After giving more than $5,000 to the school district, Amstutz said that the VFW’s gifts have been numerous: “First of all, I don’t simply want to recognize the money donated but share what they have given to us: Paulding FFA Food For All, Paulding High School After Prom, high school yearbook, band, field scoreboard, Paulding Middle School field trip, Paulding High School OMUN, high school principal T-shirt donation, the Opportunity Center.
“Additionally, the color guard serves at various venues and helps with that, they also gave to LifeWise Academy and gave the Van Wert VFW 60+ pizza coupons. Thank you for your many contributions.”
In other news, the board:
• voted for Brian Egnor as the vice president of the board.
• approved the early graduation of Ashton Manz from the class of 2022.
• approved the FFA Convention trip for 20-30 students, two advisors and two chaperones, May 4-6 in Columbus. Cost is approximately $200/student paid by the strawberry sales funds and FFA alumni.
• heard from Treasurer/CFO Kim Sprague that the audit is finished with only a few small corrections with wording. Real estate and casino tax payments were received and were consistent with previous payments. Windmill update: $70,661 this round, with a July payment to come.
• approved one-year limited contract for Steven Ferrell as head football coach for 2022-23 school year.
• approved one-year contracts with Jennifer Mason, bus driver, effective Jan. 24, 2022; Saray Heller, high school second shift custodian, effective Feb. 12, 2022.
• accepted resignation of Jodi Carlisle, Oakwood Elementary paraprofessional, effective Jan. 26, 2022.
• OK’d one-year limited, extra-curricular supplemental contracts for 2021-22: Kim Bickford, head girls track; Brandon Zartman, high school boys assistant track; Aaron Horstman, high school girls assistant track coach; Austin Conlon, junior high assistant girls track; Jon Rhodes, audio-visual FFA banquet; Cory Adams, junior varsity baseball; Anna Willhelm, audio-visual for spring musical; Travis McGarvey, junior varsity baseball.
At the end of the meeting, the board entered into executive session to discuss compensation for public employees or officials. No action was taken and the meeting adjourned.
