On Thursday, Defiance College (DC) will offer its first Jacket Summit in an effort to prepare students for life after college.
Recently, Dr. Jeremy Taylor, Dean of the Institute for Career Readiness and Lifelong Learning at Defiance College spoke of the importance of the summit.
“This past fall, DC launched Jacket Journey. This is a one-of-a-kind program designed around career readiness undergirded by the liberal arts.”
According to Taylor the program helps meet the challenges of three basic problems that currently face higher education:
• communication between employer perceptions of what colleges do, and what colleges actually do;
• students do not know how to properly articulate the soft skills they learn in school;
• minimal student participation in career readiness programming.
Through this program, Defiance College offers students the ability to, as Taylor puts it, “gamify” their participation with Jacket Points, where they are “awarded points for attending career and academic workshops that help them develop skills.”
Jacket Days, an event held each January is an opportunity for students to attend a conference event where they can meet with prospective employers and learn about career opportunities. Taylor says the event is “part of a one credit hour required course that all students enroll in during the spring.”
The upcoming Jacket Summit gets at the disconnect between the public and the college. It provides a place for “employers, community leaders and the college community to share ideas and exchange information,” said Taylor. The plan is to hold the event annually.
The Jacket Summit starts at 9 a.m. on Thursday and ends at noon. The keynote speaker, Joretta Nelson, Ph.D., is Vice Chairman and Founder of Moving The Needle.
According to provided biographical information, in 2011, Nelson launched a “comprehensive two-year student success project that serves to transform campus culture, building the on-campus infrastructure, collaboration and buy-in needed to sustain higher levels of retention for an institution.”
Nelson is also a frequent lecturer at higher education conferences across the country.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.