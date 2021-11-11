HOLGATE — The school board here held a special meeting on Wednesday evening in order to conduct interviews for the recent vacant seat left when Adam Eis resigned.
As reported on Oct. 27 in the Crescent-News, Eis vacated his spot on the board, stating that he was resigning because he had moved out of the school district.
Court reports indicate that Eis also had entered a plea to fourth-degree felony theft charges following an indictment in January by a grand jury, in an incident that did not involve the Holgate Schools.
Eis’ seat has remained vacant since Oct. 24 while the board accepted applications.
On Wednesday, two individuals were interviewed for the seat as the board sat in executive session. No action was taken at that time. Three more candidates for the spot will be interviewed Monday.
Said Superintendent Kelly Meyers, “The board plans to appoint and swear in the new board member at their regular meeting on Nov. 22.”
The new person will fill the remainder of Eis’ term, ending on Dec. 31.
