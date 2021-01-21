NAPOLEON — A trio of meetings to gather input for a possible multi-use building for Napoleon Area City Schools was held Wednesday evening in the Napoleon Junior High School gymnasium.
Led by Napoleon superintendent Erik Belcher, and Matt Hibner and Brian Wolf of Garmann Miller & Associates, the meetings featured individuals from the school district and community giving input on how a multi-use building could be constructed to meet the needs of several school/community interests.
In December, the board approved a contract with Garmann Miller to assist the district with the planning for a proposed multi-purpose building at a cost of $16,800. It was announced by Belcher that if the building were to come to fruition, it would be located at the back of the school from the pool area, out toward the bus garage.
“As a school district, our goal is to have a school and a community that attracts families to Napoleon, this visioning process is about having something here that surrounding school districts don’t have,” said Belcher. “We want a space that is multi-purpose and versatile, that can meet academic, business and family needs.
“What we’re looking for today, is for you to help us create a vision for the space,” continued Belcher. “What does Napoleon need? What can help the community grow? This is the time to dream so that Matt and Brian can take our vision, turn it into a 3-D rendering we can share with the community, and see if we can do it.”
On Wednesday, the district received input from the three interest groups, beginning at 4 p.m. with the business/curriculum camp, followed by the athletic/booster camp, and finally the community/family camp.
Belcher first introduced Hibner, a Garmann Miller board member and architect, and Wolf, a project manager with the firm. The two shared pictures, floor plans and a 3-D rendering of past multi-purpose projects Garmann Miller has done at schools such as Arcanum-Butler, Lincolnview, and Northwestern in Ohio.
The two took notes, writing down the input given so they can take it and put it into plans for the space.
“We’re excited to hear from you and answer any questions you have along the way,” said Hibner. “We’ve done projects all over the state that focus on K-12 education, career technology centers, and anything STEM or STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) related.”
After Hibner showed what the firm had done for Arcanum-Butler Local Schools, Wolf shared drawings and plans of a project the firm did for Lincolnview Local Schools near Van Wert.
“Lincolnview took a different approach, they wanted more of a community center,” said Wolf. “This is a hub for their community, with most of it centered around athletics, but it does have community rooms and spaces for other school programs. It is accessible to the entire community using a keyless entry fob system.”
During the business/curriculum meeting, the biggest point of emphasis included having a space for junior high/high school vo-agriculture/industrial arts courses. Currently the district does not offer vo-ag/industrial arts classes, which has led to students open enrolling to other districts.
Other ideas for the space included a virtual reality lab, adult training programs through local business partners and Northwest State Community College (NSCC), after-school programs for preschool-12 students, summer programs for youth, and space for a community mentoring program to name a few.
In addition to teachers and school administrators, community business owners and representatives from NSCC were in attendance to share their input, as well as how the space could be used.
During the athletics/booster portion of the meeting, coaches, community members and school administrators emphasized not only the need for more space to conduct practices, but locker rooms and storage. All coaches shared that a space that could accommodate more than one sport at a time would also be ideal.
During the community/family portion of the meeting, ideas for the space included areas for community recreation sports, after-school and summer programs for youth and adults, and much, much more.
The superintendent reiterated a final vision report is expected to be completed in March. At that time, the report will go before the Napoleon Area Board of Education where it will be reviewed and discussed.
“Again, our vision is for Napoleon to be a place where people want to live, to send their kids to school and to raise their families. A project like this keeps our kids here for school, and attracts other families to Napoleon.”
Belcher finished each session by asking anyone who attended to email him at erik.belcher@napoleonareaschools.org, if they came up with any other ideas afterward.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.