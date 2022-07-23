ANTWERP — Antwerp Local School District is ready for the coming school year and is planning an open house for the schools at the end of August.
ANTWERP — Antwerp Local School District is ready for the coming school year and is planning an open house for the schools at the end of August.
Along with a presentation of his recent trip to Europe, Superintendent Dr. Martin Miller reported that the open house on Aug. 23 will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new science center.
Built last year, the Innovation and Aquaponics Center will have a formal opening at the open house. The district has gone through much preparation to be open this coming school year — from new building additions to receiving donations of money, equipment and supplies for the new facility.
The center was built as a multi-learning center of science and media. From the younger students up through high school, students learn about science and journalism in the new center. It was built to learn about the importance of agriculture in rural northwest Ohio — an area important to U.S. agriculture.
The district’s vision of the center is that it will help provide educational opportunities in water science, agriculture, economics and media to Antwerp students.
Miller’s presentation to the board included photos from his recent trip to a global summit in Berlin, Germany. The theme was “The Impact of Sports and Wellness.” From the trip Miller has shared a vision of how wellness can impact the students, staff and community in Antwerp.
In other news, the board:
• accepted a donation from the Paulding County Retired Teachers Association, in honor of Lonnie Bostelman, former teacher and fisherman: a book titled, Freshwater Game Fish of North America.
• approved the current substitute teacher list.
• rescinded the 2022-23 girls golf coach contract with Zach Lee.
• approved a one-year teaching contract for 2022-23 with Ashley Fidler.
• approved supplemental contracts for 2022-23 for Jason Hale, weight room supervisor; and Craig Good, assistant football coach.
• approved a Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) request for Robert Herber beginning Aug. 1.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.