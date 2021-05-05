AYERSVILLE — A new administrator was hired during a special session of the Ayersville Local Board of Education on Tuesday.
Laura Inkrott was approved for a three-year, 220-day contract to become Ayersville Elementary School principal, effective Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2024.
Inkrott, a 2002 graduate of Ottawa-Glandorf High School, will replace Beth Hench, who was hired in March to become superintendent of the district following the retirement of Don Diglia, who will step away in August.
Diglia introduced Inkrott to the board (board member Shelby Martinez was unable to attend), before sharing her credentials. After the board voted 4-0 to hire Inkrott, Diglia turned and said: "Welcome."
Said Inkrott: "I am thrilled to become a member of the Ayersville family. I have heard and learned about so many fantastic things about Ayersville and the school, and I'm super excited to work with Beth (Hench), (high school principal) Rob (Luderman) and the entire leadership team.
"I can not wait to meet the students, the staff, the people of the community and the families," added Inkrott. "I am very grateful for this opportunity, I really appreciate it."
Diglia shared the district received 20 applications for the position, with six earning interviews. Diglia stated Inkrott was right for the position, citing her expertise in curriculum and professional development.
"She really connected with everyone through the interview, it was very impressive," said Diglia. "It was very evident that she is right where we are as far as philosophy and the way education is going. What I remember most was at the end of the interview, when all the candidates had the opportunity to ask questions.
"One of the questions she asked of each of the interview committee was, 'Why are you at Ayersville?'" continued Diglia. "It was neat to have an opportunity to share why all of us came to Ayersville, and to share our feelings about this place. It was a very powerful moment."
A 2006 graduate of Wright State University with a bachelor's degree in early childhood education, Inkrott went on to earn a master's degree in educational leadership in 2012 from the University of Dayton. She holds a PK-6 principal's license; a curriculum, instruction and professional development license; and a PK-3 early childhood education license, reading endorsement.
Inkrott, the wife of Jason Inkrott and the mother of Julianne (5) is currently working on completing requirements of the Gifted Endorsement Program through the University of Cincinnati.
"I am from northwest Ohio, so (applying for this position) was two-fold, one professional and one personal," said Inkrott. "My husband and I have a 5-year-old daughter, so we want her to grow up in a small-town experience like we did, that was definitely a big draw for Ayersville.
"Professionally, I've been a teacher and I've been in administration in the curriculum area, so the challenge of having my own building and working with staff and students in a different capacity are what really drew me to Ayersville," added Inkrott.
The new Ayersville principal arrives after serving as director of curriculum and instruction from 2017-present at Northridge Local Schools in Dayton. From 2015-17 she served as the district's testing coordinator/curriculum implementation coach; and from 2006-2015 as a third-grade teacher in the Northridge district.
"My first major goal is to get my face out there, meet families, and to build those relationships with the staff and students," said Inkrott. "I am looking forward to working with Beth, it will be a great opportunity for me to hit the ground running.
"Although I'm excited and grateful to become a Pilot, I would like to thank my Northridge family, whom I worked with for 15 years," continued Inkrott. "They definitely molded me into the educator and leader that I am today. They have instilled in me a drive I hope to bring to Ayersville."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.