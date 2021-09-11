Defiance City Schools lined the posts in front of Defiance Middle/High School with yellow ribbons (shown here) in support of teacher/coach Austin Carr, a Master Sgt. in the Ohio Air National Guard who was called to active duty to help evacuate civilians from the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, as well as in remembrance of the heroes and victims of 9/11.
