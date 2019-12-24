Dear Santa,
Do you ride a bike? May I have a Lol Doll please”
Love, Selena
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Do you like chocolate chip cookie? May I please have a Spirit Ride Free toy?
love, Rylea
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
I would like slime please Do you like chocolate chip cookies?
Love, Azaylan
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
For Christmas this year I would like a sandbox and a trampoline for my room.
Love, Cole
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
…..Please get me food for the homeless and water, milk, clothes and blankets so they don’t get cold or get frost bite of coure or get sick because they don’t have the money to get medicine. And the reason I want to get Rylie something is because sometimes no on thinks about her. The reason I want a blue soccer ball is because the my first soccer ball is too small.
Love, Morgan
* * * * *
Dear Santa
Can I please ask you a lot of questions and I want you to ho that I want something for my mom. She has been working hard I want somthin speshol and I Love her. She is the Best Mom ever! I Would like a reading Book and a MathBook and a Baby doll.
Love, Taytum
* * * * *
Dear Santa
Have a mra Chisms My famlly Love’s gamss. We play gam’s a lot. Santa please help my mom and dad. They need a job. Santa I will have food for rander.
Love Hailey
* * * * *
Dear Santa Claus
Mary Chrismiss Santa have a good day I hoP you can bring me a snak and a Dog and a cat and a crab!
love Dylan
* * * * *
Dear Santa claus,
Happy Christmas Santa have a great Day can You get me a Elsa vantey I Like that because I wanna become a Princess and have lots of makeup. Santa I want You to bring my Mom a diMond tira. Santa do You no my elf Cosmo? ho Much kids are there in the world? We give you a jolly day.
Love Joselynn
* * * * *
Dear Santa claus
…..I love your rainder. I wunt for chistmas is a huverbond and carafts. And I wunt you to have a good chistmas. How are your rainder? My elf don’t come home. And I wunt my fends to hae a good chistmas. You have a hoo Christmas.
Love Madion
Dear santa
Dear santa I want a rc car. And a toy car. My family is going to make cookies. And give you a glass of milk. And give your raindeer cartots. And hop you have a good Christmas. And a happy new year.
love Abram
* * * * *
Dear Santa
I wood like a fishing rod because I like to fish, famiv love I wood like to sqend time with my family, Robiox toys becus that fun. I have messed up a bit this yeer I have but I will try better
love Javiair
* * * * *
Dear santa
Merry Chistmas! Help the homeless people because I want them to Have a home. I want a LoL house because I like LoLs and I want some LoLs and my mom to get flowers because she likes flowers. I am going to leave your randear some food because your randeer need some food so you can deliver presents and a new bike.
Your friend, Amarissa
* * * * *
Dear. Santa
How is your week? How is it in the North Pole. Can you bring school supplies? Can you bring some ge’ll pens because I love coloring. I an be loveful a lot so please love me. Please give some money for me for v-bucks.
Love, Abel
* * * * *
Dear santa
Plese help peply who are homeless If you can do that? PLESE If you can’t it is OK! Eneways my mom neds a new car plese! And my dad and mom ned a lot of munny! I love you Santa! Have a ho ho Christmis!
Love Rylie
* * * * *
Dear Santa
Please I want my family to have a great live no anger just happiness and I want my brother to have robux. I want the homeless to have a good food and a good house. I want robux, roblox figures and a good family.
Love Joel
* * * * *
Dear Santa
Will you plese give all of the homlis a grate home Santa Plese Santa. I ask you to give and you will reive Santa. Sart give the elvs a good job all year Plese Sata. Santa Plese help my mom and dad pay the bills.
Your friend Ethan
* * * * *
Dear Santa
I hope you have a great rest of the year. I love your raindeer. I love you. I love my elf. I hope I get a box of candy. I really hope to meet you some day.
Sincerely Jenna
* * * * *
Dear santa claas
I wish for football glove. I am bad a caching. Blastos for my dad for a hppy chirimas last year it was horabol My favirite hoaday is Chirstmas.
You fiend Dawson
Dear Santa
Give the Homeless people cloths food & water. I would like a game for Ps4 a mom for my stufft anumels Bary & jounore, and a new Bike, Ruby march, Kittin. I will leve out sum carits for all the rainDears, Santa
Love Artha
* * * * *
Dear santa
…. This year I would like for you go give the homles food and clothes. And can you also give this to my mom worm cloths and jewelry. Finnley, for me santa, may you get me a nentendo swich.
love Lillian
* * * * *
Dear Santa Claus
How are you doing? I am trying to act beter. Please can I have the game a nsesters and tasef my mom mare and supermario maker and luigi hanted manshon I would like for My dog to have mor toys
Sincerely Laddie
* * * * *
Dear Santa claus,
….Have a good Day becus I will by you a gift. Can you Plees git me a big flufe blake cat for Me and can it be a small one. Can you bring Me an elfe on the self! I hopp you have a good Day.
Love Lindy
* * * * *
Dear Santa
for the homeless: I think it would be kind for you to seend food and water to the homeless. for the hospitalzed I think it would be kind for you to sent medicine to the hospitalized. for mom Santa can you please get mom a enew phone.
The three thigs On Page 1. I think It Would Be Kind for You to Gvie to the People I Chae Upon. I Hope you Get Those Things I Listed. Thank yo Santa.
Love Peyton
* * * * *
dear Santa
Please have a good chritmas if you can net me a noteback it Okay if you can’t because I now a lot all ready about your raindear. For my family I would like you to get them something to make them happy.
Love Elias
* * * * *
Dear Santa claus
I hope evevyone has a good Christmas.Santa I really want to know do you eat the cookies here or take it with you? Also do you drink the milk here or no Santa if someone gets coal how much coal do thay get? I love Christmas!
Love Sophia
* * * * *
Dear Santa Claus
I woud like a dog because want my sister to leve me alone for a cupol days. I love unicorn toys because they are cex and soff. I love my family to get to gether for Christmast because my whoe cums to gether for Christmast. Are yor ready for the big night.
Love Jordynn
Dear Sant clus
I wish four Pokomon. I love foru PePele to have a home. Ivre But too have a good Chismiss. His ant Clus. Thae you Sant Clas.
Jason
* * * * *
Dear Santo Claus
Canty plees giv my pallpall a game deecus he spends his minx an me. And I wunt a exbox 1 plecs deecus I don’t like my old wun wait I doo. And I wish for a good Crismis redy for the biiig day. Love Santy
love santy Tristan
* * * * *
Dear Santa
I would like a baby elephant purple please. The hour coloce is pink please. I would like an unukittny stuf animaml please. I love you Santa.
Ellanna
* * * * *
Dear Santa,
Are you good? I wish for a Dog so me and Julia can play with it. I wish for a fish so me and Julia can have a collection. I rily want a happy family becaussa I love my family so much. love you Santa.
Love, Alia
* * * * *
Dear Santa Claus,
I need, a thousand dollars because me and my parents are poor with money so we need money, Please! after glow controller
Your friend Kallen
* * * * *
Dear Santa Claus
I would like a Charizard pokeon pack because I have a pokemon card colecshe. I want to have a merry Christmase with my family. I would like to have a nice Christmase dinner.
Callum
Dear Santa
I want a pusus becus I want to git better at it. I houp I git pokmon cans so I can add to my clechin. I hope that the snow is Hi.
Love Lincoln
* * * * *
Dear Santa claus
Hi Santa kock nock whos there, reindeer. reindeer who, reindeer that can fly for the night. I want a lol because lols are cool. I want a makeup set because I want to put make up on. I want bo pokemon packs because I Love Pokémon.
Love Lexi
* * * * *
Dear Santa Claus,
How are the rain deer. For crismis this year I wish to have a new swich game. Also I wish every budy a marry crismis. How are you today.
Love Braen
* * * * *
Dear Santa
I wode like A Doll for crismis and Slime for crismis. I wode like Gams I only have one Game I wunt to wore Games. How are the reindeers dowing.
Love Gabriella
* * * * *
Dear Santa Claus
Hi Santa Claus this is Julia. I wish for a cupol thaings. one of thim is a dog. My mom will alow it. I have never hade one. I love dogs. Do the randare like gliter gran randare Food. A nuther thing is siehse. I love siense. It is my favrit subject. A nuther thing is a baby dall. I have a lote of baby dalls thay can be frinds.
Love Julia
* * * * *
Dear Santa Claus
Mow are the Rindeers dowing. I got a nok nok gook for you nok nok woos thar pizza pizza how I love pizza. how are you dowing. I wish for slime because it is gowy. I wish for makup set becaue we pat makup on. I wish for a 100 pokemon sets because I can play Pokelon go
love evelynn
* * * * *
Dear Santa Claus
Can I a peppy I dot not whan wut I wet oen. Can I have a toy they are rere fun to play with. Can my bruter stop fiting. I Love crismis.
Your friend Emme
* * * * *
Dear Mrs. r. sitser if your nice I will join with you e.s. I was Born befor a phoenix
You flend
Phoenix
* * * * *
Dear Santa
I would like a ipod because I had one but it broke. Alos I would like some books because I like to read. Last I woud like some clothing because I would like it for school.
love Brielle
* * * * *
Dear Santa
I wish for HacMal Becus they are cut. I wish for baby Dols Becus I like them for a Long time. I wish for a I Pod Because They a fun. How are the reindeer Dowing today My elf is Dowing weel o My elf is Bening nice Because He is Whasing me and my Dad Mimi papa and My Dad.
Love Bentley
* * * * *
Dear Santa
how are the rain Deer goings anyways I will like a Pokémon mega Ex, fornite toys, eevee plushy. i’m reddy to go. dok dok whos they orain you here.
Love Phoemix
* * * * *
Dear Santa Claus
Hos the Reindeer I wish for a computer. I wish for shoes. I wish for swat toys. I feel happ happy on December.
your friend Jordan
* * * * *
Dear Santa
I would like A I Phone 11 so I can listin to music. A Barbie so I can play. A Huverbord so my feed won’t get tierd. Airpods to listin to my own music. Books that I can read.
Love Persephone
* * * * *
I would like Air Pods wiy cuz my Bruther skreems a lot. I Phone 11 proy y cuz I have like no drisis. Go pro y cuz fou youtube videows.
Love Maravik
* * * * *
Dear Santa Claws and Ms. Claus
I would like to Have the new iPhone 11 Because I need wifi and I would Like to Have a Nintendo switch so I can game all day and I would like a Hoverboard so I don’t have to walk and yes I know I Have a lot of Pokémon But I really need more.
Love Braylon
* * * * *
Dear Santa Claus
I want pet treats For the pets in the pound. also want an iPhone 11 bease my computer at home does not work I also want to donate food to poopr people because they varley have food. Give clothing to people because they mite varley have clothing pok’emon cards to becaue I don’t have enofe yet to ever leav school because I love to learn.
sincerenly Maddie
* * * * *
Dear Santa Claus
I really whant a I pod touch also some jewelry and an Ameircan girl Doll alsa a Hover board and some clothes. I think that I would have so much fun! I whant the I pod touch beacause me nad my Brother fight about Electronics. I whant a American girl Doll because I get board a lot. I whant jewelry beasue It is really cool. and I whant a hover board because I Do not like to walk and because Im lazy
Love your friend Tatum
* * * * *
Dear Santa Claus
I want a Blanket nad a Pillow and a tedy for the ill. I want homes for catsand dogs. I want a Phone Becus I can call my frends. I want a tedy for sharlet. I want a iPad to Play gams. I want a computer o do my homework.
Ana
* * * * *
Dear Santa Claus,
I feil sad for the babby at the hospital so I wnent a blakit for the babby at the hospital.
your friend Epina
Dear Santa
Dear Santa for crimis I wont Tinny paing pong ladle Because I dot wont to Be bode. Pokekmon cards so we I can Play with tem.
friend Hans
Dear Santa Claus
for xmas I want a sketch pad cause I ran out of paper to draw on. I also want dogs and cats toys so dogs and cats can have a merry xmas too. Also new shoes would be nice. my shoe laces are extra long. And I want a snake log because my snake log is kinda small, and I’m get a New snake soon. I will leave milk and cookies out. oh I will also like new markers and coulor penciles. Merry xmas Santa!
Sincerely your friend Kayayleigh
Dear Santa Claus
For Christmas I want a nentendo swith for Christmas so I can play nentendo games. For Christmas I want a skocterboard so I can walk without my feet.
Sincerely Lowell
Dear Santa Clus
I want Jeffy Puppe so I can Play with it. I want shart puppet so it an eat cheese I want shin godillia for no reason
I love my mom.
Isayah
Dear Mr. Claus
I don want gits. Im so sorry santa. Santa it Santa I ant 28 star wars gifts. 18 ABC gift. good job Santa
Love Noah
Dear Santa Claus
I want a shark puppet so I an scary my dad bone for my dog maple. I want a cop puppet so I can make youtub vids. good men puppet so I can make a club. Cody puppet so I can be funny. boser puppet so I can be loud.
Love Teegan
Dear Santa Claus
I wood like a bad and heretendo scwich game I have a dog and heretehde
Love, Raymond
Dear Samta
I wood like a hoverboard so my feet don’t get tiere. and a DogMan Book becase I Love DogMan and a Phone case it is cool and a Porurordcamrue so I can tacke pcher of peppel and some of cat and dog toys bease the homelist cats and dogs do not have any so I wood give them the toy.
Love Kinley
Dear Santa
you ask kids all around the world to write you letters now its my torn to. I am Going to write some stuff that I did not write on my previse letter the thing I mossley want is an I phone 11 Pro so can watch videos and play on it. I also want ed was a anpwter to do my Home Work! tablet to look things up! Ha Ha Ha! and Presents for the Homeless and also Presents for the anamals in the shelter! the uther thing I want is for everybody to Have Marry cistmas.
sincerely Your friend Jimmie
Dear Santa
Dear Santa all I want is a hoverboard beause I do not want to walk and I want is a iPhone 11 because I fell like I am old enof to have a Phone and I want money I love money a lot of money or more twisly petys!
Love from Brooklynn
Dear Santa
I wold like a Phone so if its a amergacy I have it to call my mom or dad. I also ant a dog toy for my dog and the dogs that need help. I need a cat toy fo rmy cat because my cat coscnt have a toy and its outside so I need a blanket for my kitten.
love Madelyn
Dear Sant
for Christmas I whant Dog food and cat food because all off the hungry dogs and cats in the pound also. I want Dog Man book’s because they are fun to read and I ant to get more Pokémon 3 rack because I Like to Look out them and I Like to Play wthi them and I want to get cloths for the poor people.
Your friend Katherine
Dear Santa
I arele want books so I can read. and I wunt boots to kep my feet worm and a huverbord so I can ride it. and som clos to plese
Love From Alani
Dear Santa,
I wold like hi he helboots I like big hels and boots. I really like a huvrbord I like ot ride. Pleae bring my dad a now tolset becus me and him lik to wrok.
Love kylee
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I would like a LOL and I would also a new booy and I will like to spend tim wirth my faimal in Mexeco and I would like to have a good cristas
Love Feranda
Dear Santa,
I have Been good this yeor. I would like soft soks and a Boots and a JoJo Bowe and dog toys and cat toys and lipglos and Bath boms and 100. MOney slime.
Love Nevaeh
Dear Santa
I woo lik a four woehl. I wad lik a toy cahminecraft I wad lik a toy Minecraft I wod lik a toys. pese and thans
Darius
I was good I luve
Dear Santa,
I been good. I wolde like $10,000. I all so wodle like a babby sister because babbys are cute. I like money. My grandma wodle like 2000$.
love Ella
Dear Santa,
I wut for Christmas Is a Nintendo Swich I been good this Year And a Olar too And a shrt to I wut a Kit and a Book I wut a $100
Love Jennaya
Dear Santa,
I have been good this y ear. I would like a nrF gun. I really like rc. car. My mom wuts a Crismis tree
frem Brandon
Dear Santa,
I have been geed this year. I would like to 1000,000$. bkus in kun biys for I want a kylson kusikiyn pl my mom I wot to git Corey an Nrf gun
Love Dalton
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I woud like 5 fortnite because it really fun games. I would likeis spidy man because it is my favrite suchuo. want to gibe my fed bramion.
Brandon
ps I want to give my mom a healthy drink. Love
Dear Santa,
this is tura I wood like a Elsa kostym and a tv if you kan and a Anna Kostum the most is to see grate grandma shairin she is in mishagin I am gono leaf you kokeas sea xay soon Santa.
Love Aurora
Dear Santa,
I would like a hundred plese brng me a hover an I wunt $1,000,000 because I wunt to spend the mune.
Love Jozlyn
Dear Santa,
I have Been good This year. I woulb like a tlmurb ord with mizix. Please Bring me bleer. and a HuvBord crcher because mimiz buz’t lol o control lol o shoos. Lwige Hor diy.
Love Roelynn
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a great day! I hope you get me a Micerophone. I like to sing and so I can practice my singing! I also want a heart necklace. I has a T on it. Last I want another necklace. It says I love you to the moon and back.
Love, Tessa
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I hope you get me a kitten. They are cutse. I also want a Nintendo Swtich Lite. I thas a lot of cool games. Last I want a big Lego set. I like Legos.
Love Owen
Dear Santa,
Merry Chistmas! I hope you get a Cooky’s swirlc doll. So I can play with my Jojo sewa doll and my ice cream truck. Last wut I wunt is Dogman book’s. I love to read Dog book’s.
Love, Summer
Dear Santa,
Merry Chirstmas. I hop you get me books. I like to read them. I also hop you get me a goldfish. I like to fead it. Last I hop you get me sum marks. Thay are wely colorful.
Love, Macie
Dear Santa,
merry Christmas I hope you get me a toy pirate ship. They are fun. I also want a golden reatreaver. They are cute. Then I want Minecraft figures. I like minecraft.
Love, Liam
Dear SantaMerry Chirstmas I hope you get me a book thas has a necklace. Because it can cep Me ote the trubl. and a Nintendo Switch it has cool games and I don’t get frustrated, and can I has a guinea pig Because it is cut. Thank you for brining us gifts
Love Lileana
Dear Santa,
I hope you had a good day today! I hope you get me a guinea pig because it will keep me busy from a lot of suff! I also want a Nintendo Switch because I can play fun games on it!
Love Carlee
Dear Santa,
Hope you have a Merry Christmas. I want a kitten because they are really cute to pet hiM/her all day long I also want a Lego set because they are really really Awesome. Last I want a computer beause Im waiting for my tablet to charge but its unfortuntuneltly not.
Love, Brayden
Dear Santa,
Merry Chistmas. I hope you get me guinea pigs. They are furry. I also want a I phob. Cool games. Last a cat. A lot of fun. Thak you for brining us gifts.
Love, Jacob
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I hope you get me a Guinea pigs Because I bit’s has a cage has fur it’s cute and pis to peopall it know’s and I alsow want a Puppy you can pet it cod ol with it you can hold it and be nice. Last I whant a Nintendo swich it has maryo packymonego Hollownaber and robiox.
Love Amora
Dear Santa,
I hop you have a merry Christmas. I want 3 things for cristmas. frist I want a poloroid camera Beause I cood take a bonch of pictures for memeres. secent I want a twisty pet becaue I cood were it on my rist. Last I want shoes nad clothes. I love clothes.
Ryleigh
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I hope you get me two ginnie pig’s. So I can play with it. I also want a Barbie dream house. I twill keep me busy. Last I want ababy kitten. I will be sneeky. thak you for brining us gifts.
Love: Bailey
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I hope you get me a Poloroid Camera. I will try new stuff. I also want blinger. It will keep me busy. Last I want is a big doll house with a pool. So I can play with it. Thank you for brining us gifts!
Love, Sara
Dear Santa
I hoep you have a great day! I hope you get me a dog. It will keep me busy. I also wanta Gineapig. It is fun to feed. Last I want the Dogman sireis. I like to read.
Love Grace
Dear Santa,
Merry Christmas! I hope you get me pokemon. Becase I ol’ney wait a Gx. Nintendo swich. Becase it has lots of games. And varchalreldey to.
Love Cole
Dear Sant Nicllis
how are you I hope you get me a get pack. I cud fliy to scooll Pordl gwn. I cud a hid and sece capyun Grapl gun. It would be fun.
Mateo
Dear Santa
Merry Chistmas I hope you get me a Nintendo switchy. It hase more games. I also want a fish. It is so cute. Last I want a toy plan. than so fun!
Kevon’dre
