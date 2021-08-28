ARCHBOLD — Heating and cooling were on the top of the agenda at the Four County Career Center Board Meeting on Aug. 19, at 6:30 p.m.
During his report, Tim Meister, superintendent, asked the board to grant authorization to advertise for bids for the second phase of the rooftop HVAC unit replacement project.
According to Meister, there are currently 13 rooftop HVAC units for heating and cooling of the facility that need to be replaced. Three were replaced last year.
The second phase of this project involves getting bids for three more units, with an alternate bid for four.
In this ask, Meister said that he needed board approval now for next summer’s project because the manufacturing of the units is about 25-26 weeks out on production. Within the next six weeks, the superintendent hopes to have the bids out.
Also acknowledged in his report was the enterprise zone acknowledgement, waiver, support and school donation agreement with AquaBounty Farms Ohio, LLC, a salmon farm business moving to Williams County.
When asked about the possibility of educational opportunities between AquaBounty and Four County, Meister indicated that Megan Hausch, Executive Director of Williams County Economic Development Corporation (WEDCO), would be better positioned to answer those types of questions.
Hausch was contacted and said to The Crescent-News that the salmon farm is still has many steps to complete before everything is put in place, but that the company wants to be connected with as many schools as possible.
“Getting connected with the schools is definitely on AquaBounty’s agenda. We want to bring all the schools in the area together to talk about any educational opportunities.”
In other business, the board:
• ratified the 2021-22 cyber insurance coverage.
• received the following resignations: Brandy Breen, who will become a cook, effective Oct. 1, 2021; and Morgan Weber, LPDC member and mentor.
• accepted retirements of Cindy Krass, effective Sept. 30, 2021; and Nola White, effective July 31, 2021.
• approved one-year contracts: Shawna Schroeder, intervention specialist; Michelle Ohlrich, adult education secretary; Jill Holdgreve, educational aide; Angie Pelland, assistant cook.
• approved unpaid leave of absence for Vicki Cameron and Regina Gallardo.
• accepted as presented: adult education instructors; certified, internal and classified substitutes for 2021-22; cosmetology 2021-22 customer service price list.
After the meeting, Meister spoke to The Crescent-News about the start of the new year.
“You know, last year was a challenge, and this year we are presented with a different set of unique challenges that our staff is able to meet.”
Meister indicated that, though the protocols for coronavirus are not as stringent this year, the staff are up to date on cleaning and disinfecting, making sure that the school has the safest environment possible where students can learn.
The next meeting for the board will be Sept. 16 at 6:30 p.m., in the board room of the Four County Career Center.
