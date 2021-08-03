ARCHBOLD — Monday afternoon, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted visited the campus of Northwest State Community College (NSCC) for a roundtable on job and workforce development in Northwest Ohio.
Members of the private sector, administrators of Northwest State, and members of Ohio’s Senate and House joined the Lt. Gov. for a discussion about the state’s TechCred program and local programs for workforce development such as the Advanced Manufacturing Consortium and the EDGE Earn-and-Learn program in Industrial Maintenance.
A diverse group gathered around the table to listen to the college’s program. Assembled from NSCC were Dr. Todd Hernandez, Pres. of NSCC; Joel Miller, Pres. of the NSCC Trustees; Albert Lewis, Exec. VP; and James Drewes, VP of Workforce Development; and Tori Atkinson, Director of Workforce Development and Innovative Learning.
Local business was represented by Lisa Wilson, Worthington Industries; Mark Ryan, Sauder Woodworking; and Mike Tisovic, Wieland Chase.
Those who had come from Columbus to listen and to learn about the progress in NW Ohio were the Lt. Gov. Jon Husted; Chancellor Randy Gardner, Department of Higher Education; J.P. Nauseef and Phil Greenberg, JobsOhio; Rep. Jim Hoops, District 81; and senators Rob McColley, District 1 and Theresa Gavarone, District 2.
Gardner pointed out when he spoke, “Our job today is to listen. I remember from the governor’s first cabinet meeting, he said, ‘Our job is to listen and to act.’”
Husted led his remarks with the need to hear and to see what is going on in northwest Ohio. “I need to see in order to understand what is going on.” He further pointed out what he calls the greatest need in Ohio, “What I see as the greatest need in the state and the nation is workforce development.”
Speaking about Ohio’s way of tackling the tech divide, Husted said, “Technology is changing the way we work faster than any time ever. That means our workplace skills have to adapt. What you were teaching in high school five years ago needs to change. What you learned in the workforce five years ago needs to change and we need to build the system around that to give people the opportunity for people to take advantage of it.”
Ryan, Tisovic and Wilson spoke about the importance of Ohio’s TechCred program — a program that allows employees or potential employees to get training and skills in technology from local learning institutions such as Northwest State.
Businesses enroll those who seek the new skills needed and the state helps to make this happen by offering incentives to employers and the colleges.
Ryan commented that of the employees Sauder has sent through Northwest State for the program, they have all finished.
Tori Atkinson, the Director of Workforce Development and Innovative Learning at NSCC spoke about the importance of the use of robots in local factories.
“The manufacturing facilities in our local regional area cannot fill the positions that robots are filling. We can’t find enough individuals to take those operator level and production positions, so they have to bring in the robots to be able to do that.”
Speaking again about Northwest State’s workforce development program, Atkinson reiterated that technology was leading the way in how business is done. “What happens is you create a whole new set of jobs — you have to trouble-shoot the robot, you have to program, you have to do preventive maintenance, you’ve got to keep that up and running. We have to re-skill the individuals that are currently employed into these new jobs that are being created.”
For Atkinson there was no fear that robots would take jobs away from people: “Robots are not taking anything away from current employees or current individuals looking for jobs. They’re just raising the bar on the skills needed.”
The consensus of the roundtable concerning robots was that they were doing the jobs that were tedious and nobody wanted to do. “The more, what can I say, interesting jobs” said Husted, are what must be filled by individuals.
After about an hour of listening and asking questions, the Lt. Gov. took a tour of one of the work labs at the community college. There he saw first hand some of the machines that help train local workforce.
“Right now, Ohio’s economy is booming,” said Husted. “Being here today was a discussion about whether we are helping people get the job skills they need to get a job in this growing economy. What Northwest State is doing in partnership with JobsOhio, with Ohio Department of Higher Education...you can earn the credentials you need in Ohio and NW Ohio without going to college — career credentials that will move you into jobs that will pay you, as we heard today, $60-$70,000 a year just a few years into work.”
“Opportunities abound, but parents need to enroll their children in programs early on. This is not a passive activity, you have to get enrolled.”
