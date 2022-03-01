HOLGATE — On the minds of many Ohio schools is a House bill that establishes a statewide voucher program and was the subject of some discussion Monday evening at the Holgate School Board of Education.
Called the “Backpack Bill,” HB290 would establish an educational savings account for families who send their children to private schools. According to the bill, that savings account follows the student to whichever private school s/he attends.
The board agreed to review a sample resolution opposing the bill for potential future action, but according to Superintendent Kelly Meyers, “They want to see how the bill progresses through the legislature as well.”
Meyers also asked for discussion concerning Holgate’s archery program. Within the next few months, she indicated that the board would be making a decision about the future of the sport at Holgate schools.
Since Holgate’s program has been funded for the past 10 years through the 21st Century Grant program and that grant ends at the termination of the 2021-22 school year, Meyers asked the board to consider what the program will look like going forward.
To help in that discussion, Meyers shared the results of a local survey concerning archery programs in area districts. The survey was done by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center (NwOESC) and offered these insights:
• out of 20 districts responding, 1/2 have an archery program.
• of the 10 that have a program, six of the schools offer archery to fourth-graders through seniors; two of the districts lower it to third-graders to seniors; one district is open to fifth-graders through seniors; and one district is open only to sixth-grade through senior.
• some districts responded to the funding question and out of them two fund archery solely from their general funds.
• the remaining districts that responded to funding with “other” with different designations: self-funded by participant families; grants from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR); Fayette indicated that theirs is funded by the athletic department; ODNR grant for equipment; volunteer help; general fund of coaches; club fees and fundraisers or donations.
• out of all of the programs that were grant-funded, those districts plan to continue the program. In the 10 schools that have a program, two have volunteer coaches and eight have paid, supplemental contracts ranging from $1,084 to $2,930 for the head coach, and $723 to $2,220 for assistant coaches. Only three of the districts had assistant coaches.
• eight out of the 10 with an existing archery program recognize it as a club sport.
The board shared in congratulating a couple of teams in the school: the archery team for qualifying for the State tournament that will take place on March 19. Members of the team are: senior Glen Davis, freshman Hannah Hilton and two sixth-graders, Dakota Doda and Corbin Engel.
Additionally, Meyers said the cheerleading team had won the State championship at the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators (OASSA) competition. Over the weekend, the team placed first in Division VI, Non-Tumbling. Those who competed were: Haylee Hartman, Carissa Meyer, Lexa Schuller, Olivia Blaker, Isabelle Blaker, Hannah East, Raegan Hoellrich and McKenzie Boyd. The team’s coach is Deirdre Schwiebert.
In other news, the board:
• approved a memorandum of understanding with the Holgate Teachers’ Association for additional professional development days for staff on Jan. 31, 2022 and Feb. 18, 2022.
• approved volunteers for 2021-22 school year: Heather Finley, varsity volleyball; Austin Howe, varsity softball; Paige Howe, varsity softball; Jeremy Garcia, varsity softball; Gabriella Stahl, varsity track.
• approved Jaclyn Tijerina, assistant softball coach for 2021-22; and rescinded the supplemental contract with Jeremy Garcia, assistant softball coach, 2021-22.
• approved resignation of Daniel Garcia, assistant boys basketball coach, Jan. 31, 2022; approved Trey Jones, assistant boys basketball coach remainder of 2021-22, Feb. 1, 2022.
• accepted donations: $50 to athletic department from the Craig Swary family; $100 to the athletic department from the Henry County Community Foundation; $700 to HUDL Scout and $300 to athletic department from Lynn Greenler; $1,850 to the athletic department for softball uniforms from John Howe.
