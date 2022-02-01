From the Four County Career Center HOSA—Future Health Professionals Chapter, 38 members have qualified for the State HOSA Skill competition in Columbus on March 24-25, 2022, by placing in the top four in the regional contests. Contest winners from Defiance County are: front row from left, Ashlyn Goings, Defiance; Tara Spencer, Hicksville; Graciela Valle, Fairview; Eva Wermer, Fairview; Kaycie Betz, Fairview; Brianna Leavitt, Defiance; back row from left, Lindsey Sprow, Fairview; Riley Froelich, Fairview; Anna Frazer, Tinora; Alexis Hamilton, Hicksville; Aspen Watson, Fairview; Phenix Yochum, Hicksville; Mora Belcher, Ayersville; Cambria Cowell, Defiance; Elizabeth Frost, Hicksville); Jasmin Minck, Fairview; and Carissa Stuber, Tinora.
