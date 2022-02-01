HOSA photo
Photo courtesy of Janet Knierim

From the Four County Career Center HOSA—Future Health Professionals Chapter, 38 members have qualified for the State HOSA Skill competition in Columbus on March 24-25, 2022, by placing in the top four in the regional contests. Contest winners from Defiance County are: front row from left, Ashlyn Goings, Defiance; Tara Spencer, Hicksville; Graciela Valle, Fairview; Eva Wermer, Fairview; Kaycie Betz, Fairview; Brianna Leavitt, Defiance; back row from left, Lindsey Sprow, Fairview; Riley Froelich, Fairview; Anna Frazer, Tinora; Alexis Hamilton, Hicksville; Aspen Watson, Fairview; Phenix Yochum, Hicksville; Mora Belcher, Ayersville; Cambria Cowell, Defiance; Elizabeth Frost, Hicksville); Jasmin Minck, Fairview; and Carissa Stuber, Tinora.

