The 2021 Defiance High School honor graduates, students who had 3.5 GPA or higher, are pictured here. Row 1: Emily Gearhart, Prescilla Foor, Olivia Taylor, Madison Shock, and Madison Bock. Row 2: Ayissa Hernandez, Olivia Adams, Marissa Blunt, Madison Ducat, Megan Lockmiller, Jaden Plotts, and Ariana Burns. Row 3: Maci Kuhn, Madisyn Detray, Amiah Hoffman, Sofia Castillo, Annalicia Bustamante, Morgan Eis, and Porsha Wolfrum. Row 4: Courtney Brown, Gabrielle Fabiano, Joanna Schlatter, Victoria Chavez, Aubrey Bujalski, Kendall Wade, and Addison Fleischman. Row 5: Chloe Wetstein, Justin Davis, Michael Nolan, Grant Keller, Brandon Morgan, Andrew Frederick, Payton Switzer, and Suzanne McBride. Row 6: Kendall Black, William Paholak, Xavier Payne, Connor Black, Max Hoffman, Jack Mortier, Camden Roth, Evan Brown, and Graicen Siler.
Not Pictured: Kolgan Dorsey, Zachary Loose, Damien Martinez, Madison Mendoza, Marissa Valdez, Ryan Yeager, and Christian Zachrich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.