Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance capped off its Spirit Week Friday with a “Domino Rally,” in which it lined up donated boxed items to knock over like dominoes. A goal of 503 boxes was set, with students and staff collecting 650 total to the donated to the St. Mary food pantry. Domino’s Pizza of Defiance donated gift cards for the cause, and teacher’s were treated to Domino’s Pizza. Because the school exceeded its goal, the students were allowed to wear jeans to school instead of their uniforms. Knocking down the first box was Holy Cross principal, Rose Reinhart.

