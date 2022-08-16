HOLGATE — Holgate Local Schools District has landed new funding for construction with a state safety grant.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers reported during Monday’s board meeting that the district has been awarded an Ohio Facilities Construction Commission School grant of $50,000.
“These funds will be used to pay for the two-lane driveway that ... connects the east and south parking lots,” said Meyers. “We were originally declined due to a lack of available funds last year, but Gov. (Mike) DeWine recently allocated an additional $47 million to schools that were declined last year.”
According to Meyers, a layer of gravel already has been put down in the fall of 2021. The cost at that time was $24,675. At a price of $27,000 a layer of asphalt will be laid this fall.
The driveway is a safety feature to allow first-responders access to the campus in the event of emergency.
This safety feature, along with several others, were determined as necessary modifications after the school’s full-scale drill last year.
School begins this fall on Aug. 23 with a delayed start by appointment for kindergarten on Aug. 23/24. School bus routes may be longer this year because of a driver shortage, but adjustments have been made.
In other news, the school board:
• accepted the resignations of bus driver Natalie Taylor and intervention specialist Kaela Prigge.
• approved a two-year contract with Spencer Root as middle/high school principal, effective Aug. 1, 2023-July 31, 2025.
• approved Nancy Gerken and Gregory Scherer as long-term substitute bus drivers, effective Aug. 23, 2022-May 25, 2023.
• approved a one-year contract with Linnea Arps as a teacher.
• entered into a contract with Pat’s Repair Service for the purpose of needed repairs or replacements on district vehicles, and ensuring the availability of vehicles in safe operating condition, effective Aug. 1, 2022-July 31, 2023.
• accepted a supplemental contract for the 2022-23 school year with Brice Knick-Kopenhofer as assistant football coach.
• approved volunteers for the 2022-23 school year: Joseph Kelly, Molly Yenser, Laura Nienberg and Natalie Pitney for band; Carly Brubaker, volleyball; and Tim Kelly Jr., girls basketball.
• accepted the agreement with the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center for the 2022-23 school year at a cost of $80 per student per day when assigned to the center. The rate goes to $85 per day per student when the individual is assigned to the juvenile residential center.
• accepted donations: an American flag from William F. Helmke American Legion Auxiliary Unit 340 and the HUDL camera equipment from the athletic boosters.
• appointed Middle/High School Principal Spencer Root and Elementary Principal Laura Young as Title IX, Section 504 coordinator and sexual harrasment/compliance officers.
• designated Diane Nicholson, Kari DeLano, Kassie Kelly and Rachel Woods to administer medications for the 2022-23 school year.
