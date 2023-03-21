HOLGATE — The school board here formally approved a contract for the new superintendent on Monday night.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Holgate Local Schools Board of Education formally approved the two-year deal with Jessica Schuette to begin as superintendent from Aug. 1-July 31, 2025. The agreement hinges on obtaining the appropriate licensure.
Schuette’s salary is set at $100,000 per year, with additional benefits that are outlined in the contract.
The board also approved a limited administrative contract with Schuette as an administrative consultant at a per diem rate, April 1-July 31. This second contract allows her to begin her transition process before taking over in August.
As part of an annual approval process in coordination with the Henry County Auditor’s office, the board also accepted the tax budget for the fiscal year beginning on July 1.
Yearly, the school district approves the tax rates as indicated by the auditor’s office for each of the district’s current levies. The following rates necessary to be levied were approved on Monday evening on the existing levies:
• within the 10-mill limitation, 3.5 mills.
• outside the 10-mill limitation, 26.76.
• permanent improvement, 2 mills
• bond retirement (new school), 2.7 mills.
• bond retirement (land), 0.6 mill.
• bond retirement (add class, A.D. complex), 1.8 mills.
• maintenance fund, 0.5 mill.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers gave an update on some grants the district has received along with their intended use. These included ARPA funds, career exploration, REAP funds, Title IV-A funds and a school safety grant.
The American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds are designated “homeless” funds, and amount to $1,277.89, according to Meyers.
“They will be used to purchase clothing, personal hygiene items and school supplies ...,” Meyers said, indicating the the purchased materials would be kept on hand to be used as needed. They are used specifically for students and families in the district who have been displaced from their homes.
The career exploration grant is set aside for the purchase of STEM kits and activities for kindergarten through fifth grade students, Meyers indicated. The total of that grant is $3,085.
REAP (Rural Education Achievement Program) funds benefit schools with less than 600 students. The fund amounts to $11,833. Meyers said that annually the district uses the funds for staff and student technology.
English language arts new curriculum and materials for sixth through 12th grades are offset by the Title IV-A funds given to the school. This fund amounts to $14,023.
Finally, the school has a safety grant of $175,000 that it will be used for a new metal detection system to be installed at school entrances.
Each of the funds will help enhance the current programs or facilities without impacting the general funds for the district. According to Meyers, the district is constantly looking for ways to make improvements without spending tax dollars.
Archery coach Kristy Engel introduced her students who participated in the recent state archery tournament: Sixth grade girls — Alexis Engel (10th); seventh grade boys — Corbin Engel (15th), Aydon Franz (94th with a personal best score) and Rick Davis (106th); eighth grade girls — Audryn Syllaba-Knepley (73rd) and Adrian Bailey (122nd); 11th grade girls — Kaelie Hagerman (39th).
In other news, the board:
• accepted the donation of snow block molds, balls, jump ropes, sidewalk chalk and school supplies from the William F. Helmke American Legion Auxiliary Unit 340.
• approved the overnight trip to Columbus, May 4-5 for FFA members and high school officers to the spring convention.
• heard from Kourtney Syrus, spring musical/choir director that the high school musical will be presented at 7 p.m. on March 31 and April 1, with a show at 2 p.m. on April 2. Tickets are $8 and are on sale in the high/middle school office.
• approved Stacy Schuller to the Holgate Community Library board.
• approved the Medicaid school program audit agreement with Julian & Grube, Inc., for $2,000 for fiscal year 2024-25.
• approved the service agreement with the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center, 2023-24 at an initial cost estimate of $681,348.45.
• approved participation in inter-district open enrollment, allowing students from all Ohio school districts to attend Holgate Schools for the 2023-24 school year.
• accepted the resignation of Beth Meyer, cook.
