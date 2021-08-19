HOLGATE — Plans for the new school year topped the agenda when the Holgate Local Board of Education met Wednesday evening.
Lifewise Academy, a local group that has helped establish religious instruction in several local schools during the school day, headed the evening with a presentation by Beth Downing.
Before the meeting, Superintendent Kelly Meyers said that the presentation would provide information for the school board about Lifewise. Later in the meeting, the board passed the policy that allows students release time for religious instruction.
In her report, Meyers informed the board of some important dates for both staff and students in the next week, such as new staff orientation which will be held on Friday morning from 8:30-10 in the central office conference room.
On Monday, beginning at 8:30 a.m., all district staff will meet. Following that, principals will meet with teaching staff. District and teaching staffs will also have time to work in their own classrooms/offices after that time.
Monday from 5:30-7 p.m. will be open house for PK-12 during which only registered students and two parents are asked to attend. Students can bring any school supplies they want to put in their lockers, pay fees and pick up their Chromebooks (grades 5-12).
If students cannot attend the open house, they can stop by the school on Tuesday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. to pick up their Chromebook and pay fees. At the same time the Tiger Tech form must be completed. Questions about proper cases for the computer can also be answered then.
The school fee for the Chromebook must be paid up front and the technology fee is part of the regular school fees. All fees are due by Sept. 30.
First day of school for all grades except kindergarten is Wednesday. Meyers said that the school has a detailed back-to-school plan for health protocols that can be accessed by going to www.holgateschools.org and clicking on “back to school plan”.
Four County Juniors began classes Wednesday, while the Seniors at Four County started today (Thursday).
Kindergarten students will have a scheduled time to meet with their teacher either Wednesday or Thursday and then Friday will be their start date.
In other business, the board:
• accepted resignations of Rebecca Stover, teacher, yearbook advisor, high school counselor, effective Aug. 1; and Jenalee Niese as EMIS coordinator effective Sept. 1.
• approved Kendra Hoops as EMIS coordinator effective Sept 2, at annual salary of $28,763.08.
• approved Nancy Gerken as longterm substitute bus driver, effective Aug. 25 through May 26, 2022; Deborah Hastedt, Joe Pennington and Bonnie Rosebrock as substitute bus drivers for 2021-22.
• approved Consolation Shaffer as cafeteria sub for 2021-22.
• accepted supplemental contracts for: Stephen Mohr, yearbook advisor; Jennifer Bernal, High school student council; Richard Finley, Athletic Event/Ticket Mgr.
• approved Jeremy Sheets, band volunteer for 2021-22, effective July 19; volunteers: Allison Wagner, golf; Tim Kelly Jr., girls’ basketball; Paul Wayne, varsity boys’ basketball.
• established change funds for the following departments: Cafeteria $100, Elementary Office $30, Middle School/High School Office $30, Athletic Dept. $1,000; general petty cash fund for the Treasurer’s Office in the amount of $100, assistant treasurer, Rhonda Bockelman as custodian of this fund.
• approved a checking account in the amount of $5000 for the Athletic Department with Athletic Director, Richard Finley as custodian of this account.
• approved Latch Key fees for the 2021-22 school year as follows: Registration fee $25 per family with an hourly rate of $3 per hour per child.
• approved establishing accounts and appropriate funds as indicated: Title I, 572-9022 — $51,266.78; Title IIA, 590-9022 — $8,430.06; Title IV-A, 584-9422 — $10,000; IDEA B, 516-9022 — $95,148.81; ECSE, 587-9022 — $2,564.17; 21st Century Grant, 509-9222 — $75,000; REAP Grant, 599-9522- $41,357; ARP ESSER Grant, 507-9321 — $412,917.06; ESSER II Grant, 507-9221 — $183,726.66.
• approved the purchase of a 72 passenger transit style diesel school bus at a cost of $89,765 from Cardinal Bus Sales and Service of Lima using Permanent Improvement Funds.
• adopted the following NEOLA policy: 5223 – Released Time for Religious Instruction.
• approved Bryan Post as the official delegate to attend the Capital Conference Nov. 7-9, 2021. Liza Schuller will be the alternate.
• appointed Middle School/High School Principal, Spencer Root, and Elementary Principal, Laura Young as Title IX, Section 504 Coordinator and Sexual Harassment/Compliance Officers.
• approved Celia Alonso Rueda from Spain to attend Holgate Local Schools as a foreign exchange student for the 2021-22 school year. Her host family is Blake & Jaclyn Tijerina.
• recognized and accepted donations: $500 from the Henry County Cattlemen’s Association for the Life Skills Program; disinfecting wipes from the Ottawa Walmart; anonymous donation of $100 to the Athletic Department.
