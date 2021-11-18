HOLGATE — Holgate Local School Board of Education has welcomed a new member to fill the current vacancy.
After meetings on Nov. 10 and on Monday evening, the board selected Jeanie Wagner to fill the unexpired term of Adam Eis, which runs through December 2023.
Wagner and her husband, Eric, have five children, two of whom attend Holgate schools. She is a licensed social worker and clinical counselor.
Asked about her new position, Wagner said, “My husband and I have lived in the Holgate school district for 28 years. Three of my children have already graduated from there and I am happy to serve on the board.”
Too, Wagner said, “Being a social worker, it’s always important for me to make a difference. Serving on the board is one way for me to do that.”
Wagner admitted that she “a lot to learn” but that she is looking forward to working with the board.
The board will formally welcome Wagner as she is sworn in on Monday at the regular board meeting.
Kelly Meyers, superintendent reported that the “board is very grateful to all of the applicants who invested their time to apply and/or interview for the vacancy.”
According to Meyers the pool of candidates was a talented group.
