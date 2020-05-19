HOLGATE — Holgate Local Board of Education met via teleconference Monday evening, discussing graduation plans and taking action on numerous personnel issues.
High school principal Brian Hughes shared information on the recent senior parade, which traveled past each senior’s home. The seniors received a gift package. Hughes also recognized valedictorian Rylie Schuller (4.0 GPA) and salutatorian Lauren Okuley (3.98 GPA). A drive-thru graduation is slated for 2 p.m. May 24, with families in their cars. Individual graduates/families will enter the auditeria one at a time to pick up their diplomas.
Graduation will be live-streamed on Facebook. It will air on channel 26 and a BGSU station at a later date.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignations of Bradley Hurst, head varsity boys basketball coach, effective May 12; Karen Thomas, junior high cheerleading advisor, effective June 30; Jennifer Bernal, high school Scholastic Bowl advisor, effective April 27; and Susan Hall, recess monitor, effective June 30.
Approved were one-year limited teaching contracts for Ashley Grime, Stephen Mohn and Caryn Tanner; two-year limited teaching contracts for Jennifer Bernal, Richard Finley, Jamie Huber and Karen Thomas; three-year limited teaching contracts for Brianna Coolman, Bradley Hurst and Anthony Jackson; and five-year limited teaching contracts for James Niese, Beth Peck, Cheryl Sonnenberg and Lindsey Walz.
Board members also approved: Stephen Mohr, summer school teacher; Rachel Woods, elementary secretary and summer secretarial duties on an as-needed basis; Deborah Burkhart, summer secretarial duties on an as-needed basis; Kassie Kelly, summer secretarial duties on an as-needed basis; Jossie Ferris, Matthew Boff and Sue Meister, summer custodial staff; and Karen Thomas, summer book repair.
Treasurer Kent Seeman discussed the modified five-year forecast, noting that the figures could likely change later this year. The board approved it to be sent to the state.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers discussed end-of-year activities, including a virtual staff recognition event on Friday, and summer custodial work.
In other business, the board:
• approved a service agreement with Healthcare Process Consulting Inc. for the School Medicaid Program in the amount of $2,500, July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2021
• okayed a resolution authorizing continued membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved lunch prices for the 2020-21 school year as follows, grades K-5, $2.60; grades 6-8, $2.65; grades 9-12, $2.70; and adult lunch, $3.50.
• okayed the Blizzard Bag resolution for the 2020-21 school year.
• approved the student athletic, middle school/high school, elementary, teachers’ and athletic coaches’ handbooks for the 2020-21 school year.
• accepted $350 from the Holgate Lions Club.
• approved a memorandum of understanding for the COVID-19 evaluation process with the Holgate Teachers’ Association.
• accepted a testing resolution to adopt rules establishing a statewide program to assess student achievement; set forth the statewide program of tests to assess student achievement; and permit a school district to administer the third-grade English language arts and/or mathematics assessment(s) in a paper format in any school year beginning with the 2019-20 school year. This will be done in a paper format for third-grade students during the 2020-21 school year. A copy will be filed with the Ohio Department of Education on or before Sept. 1.
