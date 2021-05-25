HOLGATE—At Monday night’s meeting, Holgate School Board and Holgate Teachers’ Association (HTA) ratified and adopted a new collective bargaining agreement.
The agreement is effective for Sept. 1, 2021-Aug. 31, 2024. According to Kelly Meyers, Holgate superintendent, the new agreement “...includes a 3% wage increase on the base salary the upcoming school year, a 2.15% raise in the second year, and a 2% in the last year of the agreement.”
According to press release of the agreement, insurance premium contributions are unchanged, and employees will receive a stipend for extra work done during the pandemic. Because of their efforts, the school was able to teach students in-person all year long.
Classified and administrative staff will also receive base salary adjustments in line with the percentage increases for the teachers.
Both the board and the HTA agreed it was a fair settlement, rewarding employees while keeping competitive wages in the four county area.
Meyers also reported that the agreement is sustainable and stays within the budget of the district’s five-year plan.
In her report, Meyers made a formal thank you to the Henry County Health Department for their guidance through the pandemic, and for helping the district meet their goal of having in-person school the 2020-21 school year.
Brian Hughes, Middle School/High School Principal, joined Meyers to address changes made in Middle School/High School cell phone policy, and the tardiness policy.
As stated in the policy, “the ability to have a cell phone at school is a privilege” — one that can be forfeited if misused. Both middle and high school students are given electronic devices to use during the school day.
According to the policy, high schoolers may use cell phones in the cafeteria at lunch, and in the hallways between classes. During classroom time, cell phone use is not permitted; in fact, students are required to place cell phones in the classroom pocket holders at the beginning of class.
For middle schoolers, grades 6-8, cell phones must be turned off at all times during the school day. Only at dismissal can they be turned on. Anyone who uses one during the school day may have it confiscated.
Violations of the policy range from confiscation for a first offense, to detention for a third offense. Further discipline may result for repeat offenders.
Tardiness was also treated in the policy changes. After the first offense, tardiness now results in after-school detention.
The board also approved:
• resignations of Caryn Lulfs as teacher, and of Erin Redick as teacher.
• 2-year limited teaching contracts with Ashley Grime and Stephen Mohr; 3-year limited teaching contracts with Daniel Buchhop, Kimberly Schroeder and Anthony Jackson
• Tricia Blasius as a summer school teacher for the 2020-21 school year; Jossie Ferris, Matthew Boff and Sue Meister as summer custodial staff at the established rates of pay.
• Rachel Woods and Melisa Rieger as latchkey substitutes; Deb Hastedt as a substitute bus driver for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year; Treyton Jones as a substitute teacher for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
• supplemental contracts for the 2021- 2022 school year: Camp Willson – Caroline Grim; Middle School Quiz Bowl – Cathryne Gray; Freshman Class Advisor – Cathryne Gray; Sophomore Class Advisor – Cheryl Sonnenberg; Junior Class Advisor – Sarah Wenzinger; Senior Class Advisor – Catherine Buchholz; National Honor Society – Caroline Grim; Middle School Student Council – Kimberly Schroeder; High School Student Council – Rebecca Stover; Vocational Education Instruction – Cheryl Sonnenberg (5 additional days); Vocational Education Instruction – Daniel Buchhop (25 additional days); Guidance Counselor – Beth Peck (15 additional days); Yearbook – Rebecca Stover (5 additional days); Visual Arts – Brianna Coolman; High School Chorus Director – Catherine Buchholz; High School Musical – Catherine Buchholz; Athletic Director – Richard Finley; Head Football — Colton Wagner; Assistant Football – Jason Kupfersmith; Assistant Football – Rob Nagel; Junior High Football – Isaiah Almanza; Head Volleyball– Heather Finley; Assistant Volleyball – Jaclyn Tijerina; 8th Grade Volleyball – Jamie Huber; Head Cross Country – Bradley Hurst; Assistant Cross Country or JH Cross Country – Kevin Fritz Head Golf – Alex Miller; Head Boys Basketball– Sean Kobilis; Assistant Boys Basketball- Daniel Garcia; Head Girls Basketball – Scott Giesige; Assistant Girls Basketball -Amanda Kelly; 7th Grade Boys Basketball – Logan Brubaker; 8th Grade Boys Basketball – Alex Miller; 7th Grade Girls Basketball – Chris Yenser; 8th Grade Girls Basketball – Corey Blaker; Mentor Coordinator – Julie Schroeder; Varsity H – Brianna Coolman.
• contract with Red Rover as the absence management system effective July 1, 2021.
• Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Defiance College for the Hosting of Education Intern and Practicum Students for the period of one year from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
• resolution authorizing continued membership in the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) for the 2021-22 school year.
• school district lunch prices for the 2021-22 school year as follows: grades K-5, $2.60; grades 6-8, $2.65; grades 9-12, $2.70; adult Lunch, $3.50.
• the handbooks for 2021-22: Athletic Student, Athletic Coaches, Students, and Staff/Administration.
• overnight trip to the University of Findlay for the JV/Varsity girls basketball program from June 9-10, 2021.
• donations of two sets of golf clubs and golf balls to the Holgate golf program from Tony Klear; $100 for the FFA from Lawrence Gerken Jr.; a hydroponics setup to the FFA from Jeff Feasby.
