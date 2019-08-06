HOLGATE — New staff members were introduced to the Holgate Local Board of Education on Monday evening. The board also heard a back-to-school update, a transportation update, and an update on Ohio Bureau of Worker’s Compensation (BWC) grants.
Holgate Middle/High School principal Brian Hughes introduced new virtual learning instructor/coordinator Stephen Mohr, while Holgate Elementary principal Laura Young introduced Susan Hall, the new Latchkey coordinator and a recess aide. Both were warmly welcomed by the board members.
In her report, superintendent Kelly Meyers shared the back-to-school update, transportation update and BWC grant update.
In her back-to-school update, Meyers shared that middle school/high school schedules can be picked up Aug. 12 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. in the office; that new staff orientation for teachers is Aug. 19 from 8:30-10:30 a.m.; that the teacher work day is Aug. 20 beginning at 8:30 a.m., with open house that day from 5:30-7 p.m.; and the first day of school is Aug. 21 for students in grades 1-12, with kindergarten starting Aug. 23.
In the transportation update, Meyers shared that the district accepted a low bid from Cardinal Bus Sales and Service of Lima for the purchase of a 72-passenger transit-style bus at a cost of $79,437 (the board approved the purchase). Meyers also told the board that the district is using approximately $3,500 from Title IV-A funds (safety funds), to purchase stop-arm cameras for five of the 10 buses in the fleet.
In addition, drivers attended the annual in-service Monday at Archbold High School, which featured guest speaker Dr. Nancy Blackwelder and focused on safety, setting a positive climate on the bus, encouragement, reinforcement of expectations and to not let any child feel anonymous. Meyers also shared that bus maintenance costs were down $5,751, with diesel fuel costs down $3,342, from a year ago.
The superintendent updated the board on Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation grant funds, sharing it was approved for $21,305. The money will be used to install 21 large and three small ballistic shield panels on all exterior entrance doors, and 3M bullet-proof material for the glass panels next to each classroom door. The grant is a 3-to-1 match grant, meaning that the district will pay $5,326 toward to final purchase price of the work.
“Unfortunately we weren’t approved for graphics to all entrance doors, like what is currently installed on the front entrance, and we weren’t approved for room-number placards for each room,” said Meyers. “We will look into other grants, or into using Title IV-A money for that in the future.”
Treasurer Kent Seemann presented a 2019 fiscal year cash flow comparison explaining that both revenues ($264,068) and expenditures ($154,753) were up for fiscal year 2019 as compared to fiscal year 2018. At the close of the fiscal year (June 30), revenues exceeded expenditures in the amount of $444,226, compared to $563,290 at the close of 2108. As of June 30, the unencumbered cash balance was $5,023,756, or 302 true days of cash.
In other business, the board:
• accepted the resignation of Samual Ryan as virtual learning instructor/coordinator, effective July 31.
• okayed the following resident educator mentor teachers: Julie Schroeder, for teacher Jennifer Bernal; Sarah Wenzinger for teachers Karen Thomas and Ashley Grime; and Cathy Buchholz for teacher Timothy Butler.
• voted for revised retroactive pay for the following individuals: Michelle Hohenberger, Brianna Coolman and Samual Ryan.
• approved a one-year classified contract with Mary Griggs as a dishwasher, effective Aug. 5, 2019-June 30, 2020.
• rescinded the one-year contracts of Sandy Keeterle cafeteria; Ashley Shanks, recess/education aide; and Kassie Kelly, middle/high school secretary and approved two-year contracts, effective July 1, 2019-June 30, 2021.
• voted for participation in the 2019-20 comprehensive continuous improvement plan.
• entered into an agreement with the Wood County Juvenile Detention Center for 2019-20 at a cost of $75 per student, per day when assigned to the Juvenile Detention Center; and $75 per day when assigned to the Juvenile Residential Center.
• entered into an agreement with RFS Charitable Foundation T.A.C.K.L.E. Behavioral Health, beginning July 1; approved the WORKS International service agreement in the amount of $2,500, effective Aug. 7; and the Trane service agreement, effective Sept. 1, 2019-Aug. 31, 2022.
• established the change funds and the general petty cash fund for the treasurer’s office.
• voted for a checking account in the amount of $5,000 for the athletic department, with athletic director Richard Finley as custodian of the account.
• approved the advancement of funds back to the general fund from the high school drama club in the amount of $2,653.27.
• okayed participation in the following federal funding for fiscal year 2020: Title I, $41,537.16 (up $948); Title II-A, $8,820.75 (up $714); Title IV-A, $10,000 (no change); IDEA B, $91,874.89 (up $908); ECSE, $2,564.78 (up $70); 21st Century Grant, $150,000 (no change); and REAP Grant, $35,248 (up $2,053).
• voted for Latchkey fees for 2019-20 as follows: registration fee, $25 per family with an hourly rate of $3 per hour, per child.
• appointed Brian Hughes as Title IX coordinator and sexual harassment/compliance officer.
• voted for the following professional development days: Sept. 13, full day; Dec. 20, full day; and April 8, full day.
• approved Selina Steinbach from Germany to attend Holgate as a foreign-exchange student for 2019-20. Her host family is Tom and Natalie Taylor.
• accepted the donation of $500 from the Henry County Cattleman’s Association for the Life Skills program.
