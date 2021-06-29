HOLGATE — Meeting in regular session, the Holgate Local School Board of Education assembled on Monday evening at 6 p.m. and met a new principal for the middle/high school.
Superintendent Kelly Meyers asked for the approval of Middle/High School Principal Spencer Root, at a salary of $87,000, effective Aug. 1, 2021-July 31, 2023.
According to Meyers, “Root graduated from Fremont Ross High School and the College of Wooster before getting a master’s degree in educational leadership. He taught junior high and high school math for six years at Arcanum High School and St. John’s Jesuit High School in Toledo, prior to becoming assistant principal for six years and then administrator of student affairs for five years at St. John’s.”
Root was asked to fill the position when Brian Hughes, who has served for two years as middle/high school principal, decided on Saturday not to seek employment at the school for the 2021-22 school year. According to Meyers, “He has accepted a position as assistant high school principal at Port Clinton High School, and will be moving to be closer to family and friends since he is from that area.”
Root has also served in the Ohio Army National Guard and resides in Perrysburg with his wife and two children.
Meyers submitted for board approval the seventh-grade Camp Willson trip scheduled for May 2-4, 2022; as well as the creation of the head of maintenance, grounds and transportation position, and for it to be filled by Logan Feffer, at a base salary of $64,480.
This new position would be effective July 2, 2021. These items were approved.
Treasurer Kent Seemann, in order to close the financial books for 2021, asked the board to grant permission to complete necessary appropriation modifications, and allow outstanding purchases to be carried forward to fiscal year 2022, which the board approved.
Additionally, any appropriations made going forward would be added to fiscal year 2022, as per an approved motion by the board.
Seemann also recommended that the board approve payment to employees for all unused personal leave days, up to a total of three days, for the 2020-21 school year. This is in accord with board policy and the Master Agreement between the Holgate Board of Education and the Holgate Teachers’ Association.
The collective bargaining agreement allowed for a 3% wage increase for 2021-22, as well as a COVID-19 stipend for the 2020-21 school year for all classified and administrative staff; these too were put forward by Seemann for approval and adopted.
The board also approved:
• resignation of Brian Hughes as middle/high school principal.
• a one-year limited contract with Treyton Jones, teacher at Step 0, BA on the Certified Salary Schedule, July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
• a one-year limited contract with Kaela Prigge, teacher at Step 4, BA, July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
• one-year limited contract with Samantha Krile, teacher at Step 0, BA +150, July 1, 2021-June30, 2022.
• a three-year limited contract with Rebecca Stover, teacher, July 1, 2021-June 30, 2024.
• column advancement for Bradley Hurst to MA in accord with the negotiated agreement, effective May 20, 2021.
• Karen Thompson for summer book repair at established pay rate.
• substitute bus drivers for 2021-22: Brian Bok, Lois Coressel, Nancy Gerken, Mark Giesige, Timothy Kelly, Jason Kupfersmith, Gregory Scherer.
• van drivers for 2021-22: Tricia Blasius, Daniel Buchhop, Bradley Hurst, Alex Miller.
• for 2021-22, Deborah Burkhart as substitute educational aide, custodian and cafeteria worker.
• Latchkey substitutes: Anne Healy, Lisa Jones, Melisa Rieger, Desiree Steingass, Rachel Woods; as well as the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center substitutes as presented.
• rescinding contract for assistant football coach with Rob Nagel, effective June 28.
• supplemental contracts for the 2021-22 school year: Brice Knick-Koppenhofer, co-assistant football; Spencer Gerschutz, co-assistant football; Amanda Kelly, seventh-grade volleyball; Scott Giesige, head track; Bradley Hurst, assistant track; Kevin Fritz, junior high track; Timothy Kelly, varsity baseball; Charles Kelly, co-assistant baseball; Nate Stephey, co-assistant baseball; Ric Howe, varsity softball; Jeremy Garcia, assistant softball; Treyton Jones, freshmen boys basketball; Deirdre Schwiebert, high school cheerleader advisor and competition; Kaela Prigge, junior high cheerleader advisor; Samantha Krile, band director + 10 additional days summer band; Sarah Wenzinger, high school quiz bowl; Nicole Jordan, latchkey coordinator.
• volunteers: Gavyn Kupfersmith, Rob Nagel, Clay Waisner — football; Dave Gerschutz and Josiah Buttermore — JH football; Lee Brubaker and Brian Post — high school basketball; William Leaders, varsity baseball; Jaclyn Tijerina, varsity softball; Molly Yenser, Erin Redick, Joseph Kelly — summer marching band; Tammy Theisen, Carla Blaker, Liza Schuller — cheerleading.
• participation in the National School Lunch program including free and reduced lunches for 2021-22.
• the Nurse Services Agreement with the Henry County Hospital.
• the Technical Services Agreement with Northwest Ohio Computer Association, July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
• education agreement with the Northwest Ohio Juvenile Detention Center, at $44/student, per week, July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
• the Northern Buckeye Education Council agreement for annual support of NOVA, $500.
• participation in and payment of Schools of Ohio Risk Sharing Authority Insurance Consortium, July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022; $34,727.
• agreement with Great Lakes Biomedical for student drug testing services, July 1, 2021-June 30, 2022.
• agreement with META for advertising and receive bids on the board’s behalf, for purchase of a conventional school bus.
• Medicaid School Program audit agreement with Julian & Grube, Inc., for fiscal year 2022-23; $1,900.
At the end of the meeting, the board entered into executive session, after which no further action was taken. The next scheduled meeting is Aug. 18, at 6 p.m.
