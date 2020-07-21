HOLGATE — Superintendent Kelly Meyers discussed the district’s restart plans for the fall. The proposal is in its initial stages and the superintendent continues to seek input from the staff.
School district superintendents from each public school district in Henry County, along with Four County Career Center, and the Henry County Health Department, came together to draft common practices for school re-opening in Henry County for the 2020-21 school year.
Numerous areas were addressed by Henry County Schools, including areas of transportation, field trips, outdoor activities, remote learning, classroom occupancy, food service, etc.
According to Meyers, the Henry County Schools’ restart agreement was released Monday.
“It was a collaborative effort across the county with our health department, taking into consideration the guidance from our governor, ODE and ODH,” said Meyers. “We all understand the importance of having our students experience in-person instruction with our staffs; online learning is not a replacement for the human interaction and all the facets and benefits students gain. That being said, we also know that we need to mitigate the risk of spreading COVID and any other viruses as much as possible.”
She noted that the plan focuses on the major areas that will be impacted in the upcoming school year: classroom, buses, cafeteria, visitors, field trips, and daily health checks by families/staff, etc.
“We all know that no one will be happy with all portions of our restart plans,” said Meyers. “For some it will be too much, some not enough, some won’t like any part of it. All we can do is our best at using common sense to decrease spreading germs, disinfect our buildings regularly, staying further apart when we can and focus our efforts collectively toward those goals.”
The goal is to have Holgate’s plan out to the staff and communities by early August. More meetings will be taking place with departments to get their input and answer questions.
In other business, the board:
• approved the advancement of funds back to the general fund from the high school drama club.
• approved the following individuals as credentialed OTES and OSCES evaluators: Meyers and principals Laura Young and Brian Hughes.
• okayed participation in the 2020-21 school year comprehensive continuous improvement plan.
• authorized the payment of dues to professional organizations for the superintendent, treasurer and principals.
• appointed the principals as purchasing agents for the student activity accounts.
• established change funds for the following departments: cafeteria, elementary office, middle school/high school office, athletic department and cheerleading competition.
• approved a general petty cash fund for the treasurer’s office.
• approved a checking account for the athletic department.
• okayed latch key fees for the 2020-21 school year as follows: registration fee of $25 per family with an hourly rate of $3 per hour per child.
• approved a policy concerning nondiscrimination on the basis of sex in district programs or activities.
• okayed Meyers and Young as administrative representatives to the LPDC for the 2020-21 school year.
• appointed Hughes as Title IX, Section 504 coordinator and sexual harassment/compliance officer.
• adopted Ohio approved textbook publishers list for the 2020-21 school year.
• authorized Diane Nicholson, Kassie Kelly, Rachel Woods, and Ashley Shanks be designated to administer medication for the 2020-21 school year. Bus drivers are designated to use the bee sting kit.
• approved numerous professional development days.
• held an executive session to discuss personnel.
