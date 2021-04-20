HOLGATE — Holgate Middle School-High School Principal Brian Hughes presented some good news at Monday evening’s Holgate Local Schools board meeting. Hughes reported on two new programs that have been used since February of this year which help students to be accountable and improve their academic performance. The Box Plan is aimed for middle school students and behavioral improvement; while academic improvement is the aim of the Level Up program.
About 10 teachers volunteered their time after school for five sessions of the Level Up program to help students who needed a little extra attention get back on track. Hughes reported that all of the students who participated made progress through improvement in grades and/or percentages. In order to determine the worth of the program, all data will be evaluated.
Kelly Meyers, superintendent of Holgate Local Schools, reported on the seventh and eighth grades overnight camping at Camp Willson this spring. Shorter by one night this year, the eighth-grade students who did not get to attend last year because of cancellation due to COVID-19 will attend May 12-13; seventh graders will attend on May 13-14.
Precautions for protection from COVID-19 have been made for this year for all of the activities. These include: health assessment at arrival, smaller cabin groups with assigned restrooms, frequent cleaning throughout the day, frequently washing hands, wearing masks indoors with six feet distance observed — the only exception being at meal times, which will not include family style meals this year.
A parent meeting is set for April 27 at 7 p.m., and parents are encouraged to visit the Camp Willson website to view the precautions for COVID-19 regulations. That website address is www.ymcacampwillson.org.
Board actions were:
• approval of 2-year contracts with: Lisa Jones, classroom and recess aide at Step 1 of the Classified Salary Schedule effective July 1, 2021-June 30, 2023; Sandy Keeterle as cashier at Step 3 of the Classified Salary Schedule effective July 1, 2021-June 30, 2023; Kassie Kelly as middle/high school secretary at Step 4 of the Classified Salary Schedule effective July 1, 2021-June 30, 2023; Rachel Woods as elementary secretary at Step 6 of the Classified Salary Schedule effective July 1,2021 through June 30, 2023.
• approval of a continuing contract with Kevin Fritz as Bus Driver at Step 3 of the Classified Salary Schedule effective July 1, 2021.
• approval of the substitutes from the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center as presented.
• approval of presented individuals as substitutes for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
• approval of the NwOESC Mentor Program Agreement for Services for the 2021-22 school year.
• approval of the service agreement with Healthcare Process Consulting, Inc. for the School Medicaid Program in the amount of $4,500 for services beginning July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022.
• approval of the memorandum of understanding with Holgate Teachers’ Association for an alternate testing schedule effective March 31, 2021.
• completed a second reading and adopted a long list of Northeast Ohio Learning Associates (NEOLA) policies presented.
• approval of the elementary school fees for the 2021-22 school year.
• approval of the middle school/high school fees for the 2021-22 school year.
• approval of new and re-elected board members be reimbursed $100 per meeting, up to 24 meetings per year.
• approved the overnight Camp Willson trip for 8th grade students from May 12-13, 2021 and 7th grade students from May 13-14, 2021.
• approved the list of 35 potential graduates from the Class of 2021 upon completion of the required credits.
• approved Todd Junge to the Holgate Community Library board of trustees.
• recognized and accepted the donation of $350 from the Holgate Lions Club to Holgate Local Schools and the Art Department.
• recognized and accepted the donation of the book Tales of the Dairy Godmother by Viola Butler, to the Library from the Henry County Farm Bureau.
