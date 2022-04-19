HOLGATE — Holgate Local Schools Board of Education opened its Monday meeting evening with a resolution to fill temporarily a vacancy.
On recommendation of Superintendent Kelly Meyers, Kaitlin Faber was appointed as board member by a vote of the board.
She fills the unexpired term of Elizabeth Schuller who resigned from the board after she was appointed by Gov. Mike DeWine as the Napoleon Municipal Court judge earlier this month.
Meyers recognized Schuller at Monday's meeting for her work on the board. Faber steps up to finish Schuller's term that ends on Dec. 31, 2025.
Faber and her husband, Derek Faber, are Holgate graduates according to Meyers.
"Their three sons attend Holgate and Faber has a background with young children," said Meyers. "She has worked at the Henry County Health Department and NOCAC, and is currently a family preservation manager with Adriel."
Speaking about Faber's fit for the board, Meyers had more to say.
"She is passionate about advocating for the education and interests of all children," she added. "The board is pleased to have her join them in serving the district and community."
After requesting and not receiving the state-required information regarding financial and accounting information from the Holgate Local Performing Arts Council (PAC), the district voted to disavow any affiliation with the organization.
Meyers explained that the resolution comes after an internal audit, undertaken by the district's treasurer, Kent Seemann, of the group's finances in accordance with the board's policies.
"The audit was spurred by discrepancies in the beginning and ending balances provided by the PAC in the annual report submitted to the board," said Meyers.
The resolution recommended by Meyers stated that the reason for breaking ties with the organization was because it had "not worked cooperatively with the district to assure compliance with board policy."
The board also released a statement about the move to sever ties with the PAC in which Seemann stated more clearly his concerns.
"The PAC could not comply with (district) rules (and) we were ultimately unable to audit the books of the organization ... . We cannot assure that the contributions of our parents and community members are landing in a place that is consistent with the purposes of the organization ... ."
The board took action to prohibit the organization from using the school district's name or other materials affiliated with it. PAC is no longer permitted to engage in school sponsored programs or activities.
Board President Greg Thomas said that the situation with the organization left the board no choice.
"This is an unfortunate situation and one we worked hard to avoid, but we were left with no choice but to withdraw recognition," said Thomas.
The board further directed Seemann to notify the organization of the board's action. It also authorized Meyers and Seemann to pursue a complaint with the Charitable Organizations Section of the Ohio Attorney General's Office. This complaint would focus on assuring that the funds of that organization were properly used and accounted for.
The PAC had worked with the district through the vocal music and drama programs.
In other news, the board:
• was introduced to the new music teacher, Kourtney Syrus.
• approved 2-year contracts with Ellen Pennington, cook, and Gregory Sherer, part-time building custodian.
• approved Tara Tietje, volunteer volleyball coach for remainder of 2021-22 year.
• approved Desiree Steingass, substitute recess monitor for remainder of 2021-22 year.
• approved elementary and middle/high school fees for 2022-23 school year.
• completed first readings of handbooks: athletic student, athletic coaches, elementary student, middle/high school student, elementary staff and middle/high school staff.
• discussed the future of the school's archery program.
