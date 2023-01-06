HOLGATE — With a new year arriving, Holgate Local Schools Board of Education held officer elections and handled reorganizational matters during its recent meeting.
Greg Thomas was re-elected president of the the board while Bryan Post was chosen vice president and regular meetings were set for the third Monday of each month at 6 p.m.
The following board members were appointed to committees or as liaisons:
• board policy review, Post and Jeannie Wagner.
• audit committee, Thomas.
• legislative liaison, Darlene Hoffman.
• student achievement liaison, Kaitlin Faber
The board also handled several votes authorizing Superintendent Kelly Meyers and Treasurer Kent Seemann to act in their official capacities as representatives of the board.
These acts include items such as attending professional development, receiving resignations, interviewing individuals for employment, paying of the bills and investing school funds for the board.
Meyers also thanked board members for their work.
"Board members serve as that important guiding light for a school district," she said. "The decisions they make are far-reaching and impactful. To serve in that capacity shows their deep love for and commitment to the children in the community, the staff and the school overall. That service includes difficult decisions, dealing with conflict and serving as the front line for the district. We greatly appreciate our board's commitment, compassion, reasoning and resilience in serving our students, staff and the community."
She then gave a gift of a candle to each board member as a reminder that they are a "guiding light."
In other news, the board:
• approved an overnight trip for the band to Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 21-25.
• approved the 2023-24 Holgate High School course registration booklet.
