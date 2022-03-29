HOLGATE — The school board here returned Monday night with the results of a study it began last month to determine the future of the district’s archery program.
As reported last month, Holgate’s program has been funded the last 10 years by a “21st Century Grant,” and the funding comes to an end at the finish of the current school year in June.
At February’s meeting Superintendent Kelly Meyers disseminated some information about area archery programs in northwest Ohio and asked the board to consider how to go forward. The board decided at that time to gather information and to return this month to discuss the situation.
Monday evening Meyers shared that the district’s principals had gathered information from fourth-graders through juniors to gauge the interest in participation in archery.
From that survey a total of 65 students responded affirmatively: 24 fourth- and fifth-graders; 25 sixth- through eighth-graders; and 16 high school students want to participate.
Meyers also reported that there is a start up grant opportunity through the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) that amounts to $2,500. The grant requires a 25% match from the district, which amounts to $833 investment.
“The [NASP] grant also requires the district to have a certified instructor and to offer archery instruction in physical classes, which we currently do in middle school PE classes,” said Meyers.
After the meeting on Monday, Meyers commented: “The board wants me to put together some different options for moving forward with the sport and they will discuss further at the next meeting.” She added that the board is “unanimously in favor of continuing with the sport.”
Foundational questions need to be answered, intimated Meyers: “(1) Will there be paid supplemental or volunteer coaches? (2) How will start-up costs be handled? (3) What is the current inventory of equipment that the district has through the grant program? (4) What sorts of fundraising will take place going forward to sustain the program?”
Meyers also reminded the board that the spring musical, Disney’s “Frozen Jr.” will be presented on April 1-2 at 7:30 p.m. and on April 3 at 2:30 p.m. She said that tickets are reserved for $7 each and may be purchased from the middle school/high school office during school hours until 4 p.m, or at the door.
In other news, the board:
• heard from Spencer Root, middle/high school principal recognized the following students for participation in the recent state archery tournament: Corbin Engel, sixth-grade; Dakota Doda, sixth-grade; Hannah Hilton, freshman; and Glenn Davis, senior. Karen Thomas, archery instructor was also on hand to be recognized.
• passed a yearly tax rate resolution as presented by the treasurer.
• approved a one-year limited contract with Tara Tietje; approved Bailey Izor as a latchkey substitute for 2021-22 school year.
• approved an overnight stay in Columbus for FFA members to the Ohio FFA state spring convention on May 5-6.
• accepted donations for Mental Health Professional Development Day, March 4, from: $250 and a family game night gift basket from Walmart, Napoleon; a grilling gift basket from Andy Mengerink of Northwest Realty; family movie night basket from Hamler State Bank; manicures from Four County Career Center cosmetology; three dozen muffins from Biggby Coffee, Defiance; $50 from Frost Insurance, Holgate; $25 gift card from Holgate County Pride; gift basket from Holgate Board of Education; Holgate apparel from Rob Welch on behalf of BSN; $25 gift card from Buffalo Wild Wings; $25 gift certificate, T-shirt and drink glass from Fricker’s; $25 gift card from Sager’s Bar & Grill; cooler, umbrella and a gift basket from Edward Jones.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.